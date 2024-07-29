Following the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics, where the Last Supper was depicted with drag queens, Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki sent the following letter to TMJ-4 Regional VP/General Manager Joe Poss:

I join with other religious leaders in expressing my outrage at the mockery of the Last Supper that was displayed during the Olympics opening ceremony, and I demand an immediate apology from you to local Catholics and all Christians. I also ask you to personally contact the NBC network president to obtain an apology for Catholics/Christians across this country.

This shocking blasphemy against the central moment in Christianity when, during the Last Supper Jesus gives his body and blood in anticipation of the cross, can not go without a proper response by the local television station that aired the scene and its network.

I also ask the faithful to join me in greater prayer and fasting in reparation for this sin, and renewal of our devotion to the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

In Christ,

Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki

Archdiocese of Milwaukee