On Sunday, Nov. 28, Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki led a prayer procession to provide spiritual support and assist the Waukesha community with healing from the recent Christmas parade attack. The procession was from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church along the parade route, where Archbishop Listecki led the group in prayer for those who were killed and injured, and in prayers of blessing to purify the area where the evil acts had taken place. (Photos by Tim Townsend)