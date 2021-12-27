JANUARY

1 – Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

1 – New Year’s Day

15 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Service

17 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

21 – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Patronal Feast Day

21-23 – Winter Weekend Retreat for Young Adults

22 – Archdiocesan Respect Life Mass

30 – Feb. 5 – Catholic Schools Week

FEBRUARY

19 – Devoted Marriage Retreat

21 – Presidents Day

MARCH

2 – Ash Wednesday

6 – Rite of Election

10 – Catholic Schools Dinner

13 – Rite of Election

14 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch – Pewaukee

18 – Arise Worship Night

18 – Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (Catholic School Edition)

19 – Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (High School and Middle School)

22 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch – Milwaukee

23 – The Gift of Sunday Lenten Mission

26 – Men of Christ Conference

26 – Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Campanile Dinner

26 – Encuentro (Hispanic Men Encounter)

28 — Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch – Sheboygan

31 – Archbishop’s Pallium Lecture

APRIL

5 – Pray, Reconcile, Rejoice – 12 Hours of Reconciliation

5 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch – Kenosha

7-9 – Healing the Whole Person Conference

10 – Palm Sunday

12 – Chrism Mass

14 – Holy Thursday

15 – Good Friday

16 – Easter Vigil

17 – Easter Sunday

23 – Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate

23 – Celebration of Catholic Scouting

30 – Called and Gifted Workshop

MAY

2-4 – Spring Assembly of Priests

8 – Mother’s Day

9 – Blue Mass for those in Law Enforcement

21 – Ordination to the Priesthood

26 – Ascension of the Lord

30 – Memorial Day

JUNE

4 – Feast of the Ugandan Martyrs and African Saints

5 – Pentecost Sunday

13 – Pallium Scholarship Golf Outing and Benefit

19 – Father’s Day

24 – World Day of Prayer for Priests

JULY

4 – Independence Day

16 – Arise Family Day

AUGUST

15 – Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

26-27 – Catechetical Conference

SEPTEMBER

5 – Labor Day

10 – Ordination to Permanent Diaconate

22 – Archdiocesan Vatican II Awards

24 – Hispanic Ministry Conference

OCTOBER

2 – Asian-Pacific Islander Unity Mass

3 – Red Mass – St. Thomas More Society

7 – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Dinner

8 – Sal Y Luz Hispanic Youth Encuentro

15 – Catholic Schools Walk

18 – White Mass for those who work in Healthcare

23 – World Mission Sunday

NOVEMBER

1 – All Saints Day

2 – All Souls Day

5 – Women of Christ

5 – Gema de Dios

6-12 – Vocation Awareness Week

12 – Inheritance Young Adult Conference

24 – Thanksgiving Day

27 – First Sunday of Advent

DECEMBER

8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

24 – Christmas Eve

25 – Christmas Day

31 – New Year’s Eve

Note: This is a sampling of events around the Archdiocese for 2022. Dates are subject to change.