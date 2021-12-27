JANUARY
1 – Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God
1 – New Year’s Day
15 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Service
17 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
21 – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Patronal Feast Day
21-23 – Winter Weekend Retreat for Young Adults
22 – Archdiocesan Respect Life Mass
30 – Feb. 5 – Catholic Schools Week
FEBRUARY
19 – Devoted Marriage Retreat
21 – Presidents Day
MARCH
2 – Ash Wednesday
6 – Rite of Election
10 – Catholic Schools Dinner
13 – Rite of Election
14 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch – Pewaukee
18 – Arise Worship Night
18 – Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (Catholic School Edition)
19 – Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (High School and Middle School)
22 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch – Milwaukee
23 – The Gift of Sunday Lenten Mission
26 – Men of Christ Conference
26 – Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Campanile Dinner
26 – Encuentro (Hispanic Men Encounter)
28 — Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch – Sheboygan
31 – Archbishop’s Pallium Lecture
APRIL
5 – Pray, Reconcile, Rejoice – 12 Hours of Reconciliation
5 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch – Kenosha
7-9 – Healing the Whole Person Conference
10 – Palm Sunday
12 – Chrism Mass
14 – Holy Thursday
15 – Good Friday
16 – Easter Vigil
17 – Easter Sunday
23 – Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate
23 – Celebration of Catholic Scouting
30 – Called and Gifted Workshop
MAY
2-4 – Spring Assembly of Priests
8 – Mother’s Day
9 – Blue Mass for those in Law Enforcement
21 – Ordination to the Priesthood
26 – Ascension of the Lord
30 – Memorial Day
JUNE
4 – Feast of the Ugandan Martyrs and African Saints
5 – Pentecost Sunday
13 – Pallium Scholarship Golf Outing and Benefit
19 – Father’s Day
24 – World Day of Prayer for Priests
JULY
4 – Independence Day
16 – Arise Family Day
AUGUST
15 – Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
26-27 – Catechetical Conference
SEPTEMBER
5 – Labor Day
10 – Ordination to Permanent Diaconate
22 – Archdiocesan Vatican II Awards
24 – Hispanic Ministry Conference
OCTOBER
2 – Asian-Pacific Islander Unity Mass
3 – Red Mass – St. Thomas More Society
7 – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Dinner
8 – Sal Y Luz Hispanic Youth Encuentro
15 – Catholic Schools Walk
18 – White Mass for those who work in Healthcare
23 – World Mission Sunday
NOVEMBER
1 – All Saints Day
2 – All Souls Day
5 – Women of Christ
5 – Gema de Dios
6-12 – Vocation Awareness Week
12 – Inheritance Young Adult Conference
24 – Thanksgiving Day
27 – First Sunday of Advent
DECEMBER
8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
24 – Christmas Eve
25 – Christmas Day
31 – New Year’s Eve
Note: This is a sampling of events around the Archdiocese for 2022. Dates are subject to change.
