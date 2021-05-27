Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, in consultation with the Priest Placement Board of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, has appointed the following priests for ministry in the Archdiocese.

DIOCESAN PRIESTS

Administrators

REVEREND WILLIAM ARNOLD, from shared associate pastor, St. Bernard and Christ King, Wauwatosa, to shared administrator, St. Katharine, Beaver Dam; Holy Family, Reeseville; St. Columbkille, Elba; and St. John the Baptist, Clyman, effective June 15, 2021

REVEREND JUAN MANUEL CAMACHO, from shared associate, to shared administrator, St. Patrick, St. Richard, and St. Edward, Racine, effective June 15, 2021

REVEREND JOHN GIBSON, from associate pastor, St. Mary Visitation Parish, Elm Grove, and high school chaplain, Catholic Memorial High School, to administrator, St. Jerome, Oconomowoc, effective June 1, 2021

REVEREND AARON LASKIEWICZ, from associate pastor, St. Dominic, Brookfield, to administrator, St. Mary, Hales Corners, effective June 15, 2021

Pastors

REVEREND MICHAEL ERWIN, from pastor, St. Katharine, Beaver Dam; Holy Family, Reeseville; St. Columbkille, Elba; and St. John the Baptist, Clyman, to pastor, St. Jude Parish, Wauwatosa, effective June 15, 2021

REVEREND ANTONY PRIMAL THOMAS, from pastor, St. Patrick, St. Richard, and St. Edward, Racine, to pastor, St. Patrick, Whitewater, effective June 15, 2021

Associate Pastors

REVEREND PATRICK BEHLING, from released for studies, to associate pastor, St. Mary Visitation Parish, Elm Grove, effective June 15, 2021

REVEREND TIMOTHY SCHUMAKER, newly ordained, to associate pastor, St. Dominic, Brookfield, effective June 15, 2021

REVEREND JUSTIN WEBER, from released for studies, to associate pastor, Holy Family Parish, Fond du Lac, effective July 6, 2021

Shared Associate Pastors

REVEREND ANGEL ANAYA, from released to military service, to shared associate pastor, St. Adalbert and Our Lady Queen of Peace, Milwaukee, effective date to be determined pending release from military service.

REVEREND MICHAEL LAWINGER, newly ordained, to shared associate pastor, St. Bernard and Christ King parishes, Wauwatosa, effective June 15, 2021

REVEREND MICHAEL MALUCHA, newly ordained to part-time shared associate pastor, Three Holy Women, Old Saint Mary, Ss. Peter and Paul, and Our Lady of Divine Providence parishes, Milwaukee, and part-time released for studies, effective June 15, 2021

REVEREND JOSE MARIO NIETO, from released for studies, to shared associate pastor, St. Patrick, St. Edward, St. Richard parishes, Racine, effective June 15, 2021

RELIGIOUS ORDER/EXTERN PRIESTS

Administrator

REVEREND RANDALL KNAUF, OFM Cap, has been appointed administrator, Our Lady of the Holyland, Mount Calvary, and effective July 1, 2021

REVEREND JOSEPH LEO LAPPE, MIC, has been appointed administrator, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kenosha, and effective February 28, 2021

REVEREND MATTHEW PERUMPIL, MI, has been appointed administrator, Mother of Perpetual Help, West Allis, and effective June 15, 2021

Associate Pastors

REVEREND BRIAN OSBORNE, SJ, has been appointed associate pastor, Gesu Parish, Milwaukee, effective July 1, 2021

Special Assignments

REVEREND KEVIN BARNEKOW has been approved for a continued release for studies for post-doctoral work towards obtaining a clinical psychologist license.

REVEREND JOHN LOCOCO, from associate pastor, Holy Family, Fond du Lac, to Vocations Director, effective August 1, 2021

REVEREND BRIAN MASON, from pastor, St. Mary, Hales Corners, to release for studies, effective July 1, 2021