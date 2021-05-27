Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, in consultation with the Priest Placement Board of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, has appointed the following priests for ministry in the Archdiocese.
DIOCESAN PRIESTS
Administrators
REVEREND WILLIAM ARNOLD, from shared associate pastor, St. Bernard and Christ King, Wauwatosa, to shared administrator, St. Katharine, Beaver Dam; Holy Family, Reeseville; St. Columbkille, Elba; and St. John the Baptist, Clyman, effective June 15, 2021
REVEREND JUAN MANUEL CAMACHO, from shared associate, to shared administrator, St. Patrick, St. Richard, and St. Edward, Racine, effective June 15, 2021
REVEREND JOHN GIBSON, from associate pastor, St. Mary Visitation Parish, Elm Grove, and high school chaplain, Catholic Memorial High School, to administrator, St. Jerome, Oconomowoc, effective June 1, 2021
REVEREND AARON LASKIEWICZ, from associate pastor, St. Dominic, Brookfield, to administrator, St. Mary, Hales Corners, effective June 15, 2021
Pastors
REVEREND MICHAEL ERWIN, from pastor, St. Katharine, Beaver Dam; Holy Family, Reeseville; St. Columbkille, Elba; and St. John the Baptist, Clyman, to pastor, St. Jude Parish, Wauwatosa, effective June 15, 2021
REVEREND ANTONY PRIMAL THOMAS, from pastor, St. Patrick, St. Richard, and St. Edward, Racine, to pastor, St. Patrick, Whitewater, effective June 15, 2021
Associate Pastors
REVEREND PATRICK BEHLING, from released for studies, to associate pastor, St. Mary Visitation Parish, Elm Grove, effective June 15, 2021
REVEREND TIMOTHY SCHUMAKER, newly ordained, to associate pastor, St. Dominic, Brookfield, effective June 15, 2021
REVEREND JUSTIN WEBER, from released for studies, to associate pastor, Holy Family Parish, Fond du Lac, effective July 6, 2021
Shared Associate Pastors
REVEREND ANGEL ANAYA, from released to military service, to shared associate pastor, St. Adalbert and Our Lady Queen of Peace, Milwaukee, effective date to be determined pending release from military service.
REVEREND MICHAEL LAWINGER, newly ordained, to shared associate pastor, St. Bernard and Christ King parishes, Wauwatosa, effective June 15, 2021
REVEREND MICHAEL MALUCHA, newly ordained to part-time shared associate pastor, Three Holy Women, Old Saint Mary, Ss. Peter and Paul, and Our Lady of Divine Providence parishes, Milwaukee, and part-time released for studies, effective June 15, 2021
REVEREND JOSE MARIO NIETO, from released for studies, to shared associate pastor, St. Patrick, St. Edward, St. Richard parishes, Racine, effective June 15, 2021
RELIGIOUS ORDER/EXTERN PRIESTS
Administrator
REVEREND RANDALL KNAUF, OFM Cap, has been appointed administrator, Our Lady of the Holyland, Mount Calvary, and effective July 1, 2021
REVEREND JOSEPH LEO LAPPE, MIC, has been appointed administrator, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kenosha, and effective February 28, 2021
REVEREND MATTHEW PERUMPIL, MI, has been appointed administrator, Mother of Perpetual Help, West Allis, and effective June 15, 2021
Associate Pastors
REVEREND BRIAN OSBORNE, SJ, has been appointed associate pastor, Gesu Parish, Milwaukee, effective July 1, 2021
Special Assignments
REVEREND KEVIN BARNEKOW has been approved for a continued release for studies for post-doctoral work towards obtaining a clinical psychologist license.
REVEREND JOHN LOCOCO, from associate pastor, Holy Family, Fond du Lac, to Vocations Director, effective August 1, 2021
REVEREND BRIAN MASON, from pastor, St. Mary, Hales Corners, to release for studies, effective July 1, 2021