Dodge County
Sacred Heart
4 to 7 p.m.
950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon
Feb. 19 and March 19 (Both drive-thru)
More info: sheart.org
Kenosha County
St. Alphonsus
4:30 to 7 p.m.
6211 344th Ave., New Munster
March 19 (drive-thru)
More info: staljohn.org
St. Elizabeth
4 to 7 p.m.
4816 7th Ave., Kenosha
Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26 (drive-thru)
St. Therese
4:30 to 7 p.m.
2020 91st St.
Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19
More info: visit https://st-therese-kenosha.org/events.
Milwaukee County
St. Augustine of Hippo
4 to 6:30 p.m. (or until sold out)
2530 S. Howell Ave.
Feb. 19, March 19, April 2 (drive-thru)
Order by phone on day of or order ahead online
More info: staugies.org
St. Bernadette
4 to 7 p.m.
8200 W. Denver Ave.
Feb. 19, March 5, 19, April 2 (drive-thru)
More info: stbweb.com (preorders preferred)
St. Florian
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1215 S. 45th St.
Feb. 19, March 5, 19, April 2 (drive-thru)
More info: stflorian.org
St. Stephen
4 to 7 p.m.
1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek
Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2 (drive-thru)
More info: saintstephenmil.org
Ozaukee County
Divine Savior
4:30 to 8 p.m.
Feb. 19
305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia
Racine County
Immaculate Conception/St. Mary
4:30 to 7 p.m.
225 W. State Street, Burlington (main entrance of St. Mary School)
Feb. 26, March 12, 26
St. Patrick- ACTS Ministry
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
5 to 8 p.m.
1111 Douglas Ave. (Cristo Rey Hall), Racine
Feb. 17, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26
More info: www.actsyouthministry.org or 262-898-5666
St. Thomas Aquinas
4 to 7 p.m.
305 S. First St., Waterford
March 5, 12, 19, 26
More info: saintthomaswaterford.org
Waukesha County
St. Joseph
4 to 7 p.m.
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend
Feb. 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26 (take-out only)
More info: stjoesbb.com
St. Jerome
4:30 to 7 p.m.
995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc
Feb. 19, March 5 and 19 (drive-thru)
More info: stjerome.org
St. Luke
4:30 to 7 p.m.
18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield
Feb. 26, March 12 and 26 (drive-thru)
More info: 262-782-0032
St. Theresa
4:30 to 7 p.m.
136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle
Feb. 12, March 12
More info: sttheresaeagle.com