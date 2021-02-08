Dodge County

Sacred Heart

4 to 7 p.m.

950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon

Feb. 19 and March 19 (Both drive-thru)

More info: sheart.org

Kenosha County

St. Alphonsus

4:30 to 7 p.m.

6211 344th Ave., New Munster

March 19 (drive-thru)

More info: staljohn.org

St. Elizabeth

4 to 7 p.m.

4816 7th Ave., Kenosha

Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26 (drive-thru)

St. Therese

4:30 to 7 p.m.

2020 91st St.

Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19

More info: visit https://st-therese-kenosha.org/events.

Milwaukee County

St. Augustine of Hippo

4 to 6:30 p.m. (or until sold out)

2530 S. Howell Ave.

Feb. 19, March 19, April 2 (drive-thru)

Order by phone on day of or order ahead online

More info: staugies.org

St. Bernadette

4 to 7 p.m.

8200 W. Denver Ave.

Feb. 19, March 5, 19, April 2 (drive-thru)

More info: stbweb.com (preorders preferred)

St. Florian

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1215 S. 45th St.

Feb. 19, March 5, 19, April 2 (drive-thru)

More info: stflorian.org

St. Stephen

4 to 7 p.m.

1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek

Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2 (drive-thru)

More info: saintstephenmil.org

Ozaukee County

Divine Savior

4:30 to 8 p.m.

Feb. 19

305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia

Racine County

Immaculate Conception/St. Mary

4:30 to 7 p.m.

225 W. State Street, Burlington (main entrance of St. Mary School)

Feb. 26, March 12, 26

St. Patrick- ACTS Ministry

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5 to 8 p.m.

1111 Douglas Ave. (Cristo Rey Hall), Racine

Feb. 17, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26

More info: www.actsyouthministry.org or 262-898-5666

St. Thomas Aquinas

4 to 7 p.m.

305 S. First St., Waterford

March 5, 12, 19, 26

More info: saintthomaswaterford.org

Waukesha County

St. Joseph

4 to 7 p.m.

S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend

Feb. 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26 (take-out only)

More info: stjoesbb.com

St. Jerome

4:30 to 7 p.m.

995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc

Feb. 19, March 5 and 19 (drive-thru)

More info: stjerome.org

St. Luke

4:30 to 7 p.m.

18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield

Feb. 26, March 12 and 26 (drive-thru)

More info: 262-782-0032

St. Theresa

4:30 to 7 p.m.

136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle

Feb. 12, March 12

More info: sttheresaeagle.com