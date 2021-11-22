From 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 18 parishes in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee will host “The Gift of Sunday: Advent Missions,” a beautiful prayer service and presentation designed to encourage Catholics to come to Mass and rediscover Jesus’ presence in the Eucharist. Each parish will welcome a visiting priest who will speak on “The Gift of Sunday,” the theological reflection issued by Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki earlier this year.

PRESENTATION IN ENGLISH

St. Katharine Drexel, Beaver Dam | Fr. Pat Heppe

St. Patrick, Elkhorn | Fr. Tim Kitzke

Holy Family (St. Mary), Fond du Lac | Fr. Jordan Berghouse

St. Joseph, Grafton | Fr. Aaron Laskiewicz

St. Alphonsus, Greendale | Fr. Ken Omernick

St. Mary, Kenosha | Fr. Paul Hartmann

Good Shepherd, Menomonee Falls | Bishop Jeffrey Haines

St. Francis of Assisi, Milwaukee | Bishop Joseph Perry

St. Sebastian, Milwaukee | Fr. Brad Krawczyk

Immaculate Conception, Milwaukee | Fr. Michael Maher, S.J.

Queen of Apostles, Pewaukee | Fr. Matthew Widder

St. John the Baptist, Plymouth | Fr. Curt Frederick

St. Lucy, Racine | Fr. Mark Payne

Holy Angels, West Bend | Fr. Phillip Bogacki

PRESENTATION IN SPANISH

St. Mark, Kenosha | Fr. Max Tzul

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee | Bishop James Schuerman

St. Dominic, Sheboygan | Fr. Enrique Hernandez

PRESENTATION IN AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE

St. Roman, Milwaukee | Fr. Christopher Klusman

For questions, connect with Susan McNeil, mcneils@archmil.org or 414-758-2214, or visit www.archmil.org/advent-missions.