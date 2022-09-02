A bumper crop of 16 men will be ordained to the permanent diaconate in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Christ King Catholic Church, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa. Due to the anticipated large crowd, entrance into the church is by ticket only. The Ordination to the Permanent Diaconate will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/archmil.
Here is a look at the 16 men who will soon be deacons.
Tom Binder
Wife: Joey
City: Kenosha
Children: Allie, Jack and Max
Parish(es): St. Anne, Pleasant Prairie
What led you to the diaconate? I was led to the diaconate because I felt called to turn my life over to the Lord and his Church through service.
Area of diaconal ministry: Visiting and bringing Eucharist to the sick and homebound, and helping lead faith and liturgical formation.
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: St. Anne Parish, Pleasant Prairie, area hospitals, senior centers and homes.
Occupation: Marketing consultant
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 10, 5:15 p.m., at St. Anne, Pleasant Prairie
Arnold M. Bryson II
Wife: Mary
City: Elkhorn
Children: Nikole (Travis), Eric, Andrew and two grandchildren (Dylan and Addison)
Parish(es): St. Patrick, Elkhorn, and St. Andrew, Delavan
What led you to the diaconate? Serving others was always a part of my life. I saw many needs both inside and outside of the Church, and God revealed this path to me as a way I could help.
Occupation: Assistant plant manager
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 18, 7:30 and 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick, Elkhorn
Jerome (Jerry) T. Campbell II
Wife: Rebecca (Becky) L. Gorder
City: Big Bend
Children: Elizabeth, Samuel and Gregory; eight grandchildren from ages 3 to 12
Parish(es): Catholic Community of Waukesha (St. John Neumann, St. Joseph, St. Mary and St. William)
What led you to the diaconate? God led me to the diaconate. I felt a call to diaconal service as I witnessed deacons and priests serving with me in the Navy. Over the past 20 years, many friends and acquaintances have encouraged me to consider becoming a deacon.
Area of diaconal ministry: I will be participating in the ministries of the word, liturgy and charity. I will be ministering to the homebound, and those in nursing homes and assisted living. I will also be engaged in adult faith formation by facilitating bible study and lay leadership development programs.
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: Waukesha
Occupation: Retired physician’s assistant, United States Naval officer, and Veteran’s Administration
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 10 at St. John Neumann, Waukesha
James G. Casserly
Wife: Kimmy
City: Watertown
Children: N/A
Parish(es): St. Jerome, Oconomowoc
What led you to the diaconate? My strong love of the Catholic Church and a strong desire to share that love with others has led me to the diaconate.
Area of diaconal ministry: Parish ministry and pro-life ministry
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: St. Jerome Parish, Oconomowoc, and the Waukesha area
Occupation: Veterinarian
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 10, 4:30 p.m., at St. Jerome, Oconomowoc
Michael P. Dunn
Wife: Catherine
City: Whitefish Bay
Children: Margaret J. Nikolic and Mary G. Dunn
Parish(es): Holy Family, Whitefish Bay, and St. Robert Newminster, Shorewood
What led you to the diaconate? While in retrospect, my life experiences were leading me to the path to the diaconate, my journey began in earnest when Fr. David Zampino suggested to me that I should consider becoming a deacon.
Area of diaconal ministry: I plan to serve as a deacon for the Women’s Care Center, a pregnancy service organization.
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: Milwaukee
Occupation: Retired attorney
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 11 at Holy Family, Whitefish Bay
Brent A. Enwright
Wife: Mari
City: Kenosha
Children: Jordan, Christian and Grant
Parish(es): St. Mary, Kenosha
What led you to the diaconate? I received a letter that came from the three deacons at St. Mary, inviting me to consider the diaconate. For many years, I felt called by the Holy Spirit to serve. Through prayer and thoughtful consideration, I was led to this joyful calling.
Area of diaconal ministry: Charity: Communion to the homebound, hospitals and nursing homes. Altar: Assist at the altar by preaching, proclaiming the Gospel, and assisting at baptisms, weddings and funerals. Word: Assisting with baptism prep classes and RCIA classes.
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: St. Mary Parish, Kenosha
Occupation: Regional representative at Textbook Warehouse
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 17 and 18 at St. Mary, Kenosha
Jon S. Gabik
Wife: Yvonne
City: Whitefish Bay
Children: Ian and Zoe
Parish(es): Holy Family, Whitefish Bay, and St. Robert Newminster, Shorewood
What led you to the diaconate? My pastor, Fr. Dennis Dirkx, asked me if I’d consider becoming a deacon. He saw something in me I didn’t see in myself. I told him, “If God wanted me to become a deacon, I will be a deacon.” Serving God’s people, particularly the poor and the marginalized, remains an important part of my life.
Area of diaconal ministry: Assist at a multi-resource center for the homeless and at-risk individuals.
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: Northshore community and MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary
Occupation: Director of operations and administration at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish in Milwaukee
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 18 at both Holy Family, Whitefish Bay, and St. Robert Newminster, Shorewood
Jeffrey Kucharski
Wife: Maria
City: Hartland
Children: Olivia and Zachary
Parish(es): St. Dominic, Brookfield
What led you to the diaconate? My love and service toward God, my wife, children and family has led me to love and serve God’s Church through the diaconate.
Area of diaconal ministry: Pastoral care of the sick and homebound
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Milwaukee, and St. Dominic Parish, Brookfield
Occupation: Architecture and construction
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 11, 9 a.m., at St. Dominic, Brookfield
Jason Myres
Wife: Susan
City: Kenosha
Children: N/A
Parish(es): Kenosha-Racine County Line Catholic Parishes
What led you to the diaconate? I was called into a deeper relationship with God through service.
Area of diaconal ministry: Catechesis
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: Kenosha and Racine counties
Occupation: Business development director
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 11 at St. John the Baptist, Paris
Michael A. Reesman
Wife: Jodi
City: Menomonee Falls
Children: Dan and Andrew
Parish(es): St. Mary Mother of God and St. Anthony the Hermit, Menomonee Falls
What led you to the diaconate? My love of serving others and a persistent call from God to this vocation, along with encouragement from other deacons, led me to answer the call to the diaconate.
Area of diaconal ministry: Beside the ministries done at the parishes, such as assisting at Mass, weddings, baptisms and funerals, I will be doing communion services to the homebound and assisted living centers, bible study at a detention center and, of course, learning to be a good deacon.
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: St. Mary Mother of God and St. Anthony the Hermit Parishes, local assisted living centers and the Waukesha County Jail.
Occupation: Retired
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: St. Mary Mother of God, Menomonee Falls
Raul V. Rueda
Wife: N/A
City: Racine
Children: N/A
Parish(es): St. Patrick, Racine
What led you to the diaconate? The call of the Lord to serve in his vineyard.
Area of diaconal ministry: Evangelization
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: Catholic Community of Central Racine
Occupation: Manufacturing operations management
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 11 at St. Patrick, Racine
Michael Skupien
Wife: Susan
City: New Berlin
Children: Amy Gleeson, Erin Skupien and Brian Skupien
Parish(es): Holy Apostles, New Berlin
What led you to the diaconate? I had been called to serve in the diaconate for a long time and it grew out of my hunger to serve God in a deeper and more meaningful way. We just had to wait until it was the right time for both of us.
Area of diaconal ministry: Homeless meal programs, jail ministry and nursing home ministry
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: Holy Apostles Parish, the Waukesha County Correctional System and nursing homes in New Berlin.
Occupation: Customer care representative for Diggers Hotline
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 11, 10 a.m., at Holy Apostles, New Berlin
Edward Sosa
Wife: Julie
City: Kenosha
Children: Angie, Julisa, Justin, Adela and Marcelo
Parish(es): St. John Nepomuk, Racine
What led you to the diaconate? Prior to formation, I had a love for God’s word and sharing it with others, particularly in prison ministry. When I discovered that proclaiming the Gospel and serving on the margins were the core of the diaconate, it seemed the Lord had been laying a foundation for this calling.
Area of diaconal ministry: Prison ministry, communion to the homebound and nursing homes
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility and St. Catherine Commons
Occupation: Manufacturing retiree; exploring opportunities in communication
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 11 at St. John Nepomuk, Racine
Lance Tappa
Wife: Angie
City: Sussex
Children: Logan, Carson and Ben
Parish(es): St. Mary Mother of God and St. Anthony the Hermit, Menomonee Falls
What led you to the diaconate? It took someone tapping me on the shoulder and gently encouraging me to pray about it. It also took a lot of prayer and discernment from myself and others to eventually discover in my heart that God is calling me to service his Church and his people.
Area of diaconal ministry: Homebound, engaged/married couples, prison ministry, service at the altar and of the word
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: St. Mary Mother of God and St. Anthony the Hermit Parishes, Menomonee Falls
Occupation: Business professional
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 10, 5 p.m., at St. Mary, Menomonee Falls
John Van Zeeland
Wife: Julie
City: Delafield
Children: Phillip and Jacob
Parish(es): St. James, Mukwonago, and St. Theresa, Eagle
What led you to the diaconate? While praying for God to send us good men to become priests, he asked me, “What’s wrong with you? I need deacons, too.” After discerning this voice, I answered God’s call to serve his people.
Area of diaconal ministry: St. Ben’s homeless ministry and veterans at the VA Hospital
Occupation: Maintenance supervisor
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 10, 4 p.m., at St. James, Mukwonago
Brian Witteman
Wife: Amy
City: Whitefish Bay
Children: Kurt and Alex
Parish(es): St. Monica, Whitefish Bay
What led you to the diaconate? It wasn’t my idea. It is simply saying yes to what God called me to out of a desire to serve him, his flock and his Church.
Area of diaconal ministry: Discipleship, ministry to the homebound
Place(s) where diaconal services will be performed: St. Monica, Whitefish Bay, and St. Eugene, Fox Point
Occupation: Architect
Date and place of your first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 10 at St. Monica, Whitefish Bay
