Remember the proverb — “Better the devil you know than the devil you don’t”?

The wisdom behind the adage is an attempt to describe ambiguity aversion which has been defined as a behavioral bias where people tend to prefer known risks over unknown risks when making decisions. However, the “devils” can often be more than simply a means of explaining one’s behavior but true stumbling blocks on the path to living in Christ and growing in holiness.

Fr. Louis J. Cameli, a skilled author, insightful presenter and priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago for 56 years, authored a book in 2011 which I still turn to as a helpful resource when guiding others along their spiritual path.

In his book, Fr. Cameli focuses on four ways the devil works through ordinary means to thwart our path to God, frustrate our lives and stunt our spiritual development. What follows is my meager attempt to recapitulate the astute learnings that Fr. Cameli offers us.

1) DECEPTION

Recall the passage from John’s Gospel (8:44) where Jesus says that the devil was a murderer from the beginning — he does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks according to his own nature — he is a liar and the father of lies. That’s quite an indictment — but true.

It is the nature of darkness to deceive us with many false and empty promises. Most of these relate to the lie that we will be happier and more fulfilled if we sin or in some other way deny aspects of the Truth, namely Jesus Christ. However, whatever passing pleasures come with sin, they are in fact just that — passing.

Part of the devil’s craft is to skillfully shape and utilize words, i.e. wordsmithing, for persuasive and destructive purposes to diminish the seriousness of what would otherwise be apparent. Many years ago, the American evangelist Billy Graham collated a list of such terms to make this point, among which he included: abortion becomes “reproductive freedom” or “choice,” fornication becomes “cohabitation” and the redefining of marriage becomes “marital choice.”

We can also be deceived at times, if not at least confused, by the sheer volume of information that comes to us at any given point. We can become overwhelmed in an age of instant information. But remember — information is not the same as truth — data can be assembled very craftily to make confusing or deceitful points. We do well to carefully assess our intake of information — not becoming a cynic — but remaining cautious in reviewing what data comes to us.

2) DIVISION

One of Jesus’ final prayers for us was that we would be one (see John 17:22). He prayed this at the Last Supper just before he went out to suffer and die for us.

In many ways, Jesus highlights that one of the chief aspects of his work on the cross was to overcome the divisions existing in our world — some of which are wrought by the devil. Jesus works to reunify what the darkness divides. The work of division sadly starts within each one of us — within our own nature — the contrary drives within us. In the Letter to the Romans, St. Paul speaks to this: “The good that I want to do, I do not do . . . and when I try to do good, evil is at hand” (chapter 7).

And our own inner divisions spill over into the world in which we find ourselves — the divisions become manifest — in marriages — in families — in churches — in community life ….

3) DIVERSION

To be diverted is to be turned away from what is our primary goal or task.

As Christians, the most critical focus is God and the good things awaiting us in heaven. Sin and darkness divert us — turn us away — from our one true goal. Perhaps this happens by the way we become absorbed in the passing things of this world.

Are you busy?? It is absolutely amazing how busy everyone is — and how easily that becomes the excuse for not praying — not going to church — not spiritually nourishing ourselves — not following a daily spiritual regimen.

Anxieties and fears can also cause us to be distracted and cripple us spiritually. If not responded to in healthy ways, they can become a black hole.

What is at work at the heart of this form of diversion is the attempt to get us to focus on lesser things — to avoid focusing on greater goods such as living a moral life and centering our journey on God.

4) DISCOURAGEMENT

The sources of discouragement in life are legion — no pun intended!

It thwarts us on our way to God. When it exists in pervasive and persistently present ways, it can paralyze us. Among many spiritual writers, discouragement is seen as perhaps the most dangerous threat to the spiritual life.

Discouragement can become powerful enough to imperil the entire spiritual journey.

So many things can and do discourage us:

Personal failings that we all experience

Setbacks and other obstacles common to our human condition

Elements present to us and in us that are common to living in a fallen world

Do any of these categories speak to you?

I am deeply grateful to Fr. Cameli for the wisdom he shared in his book: “The Devil You Don’t Know: Recognizing and Resisting Evil in Everyday Life” (Ave Maria Press, 2011).