January is one of the toughest months to live in Wisconsin. Multiple weeks into the full force of winter, we are well past seeing snow flurries as a picturesque addition to the landscape.

As Christmas slips into the rearview mirror and cold temperatures persist, it can be tough for all of us to not succumb to seasonal depression.

But for Catholic schools, there is one annual bright spot to warm our communities at the end of this month.

The last Sunday of January begins the national celebration of Catholic Schools Week. Schools across the archdiocese will take a break from their normal routine to celebrate the unique mission of Catholic education. Catholic schools offer a radically different experience from what students receive in public schools. When education is centered on Jesus Christ and strengthened through the sacramental life of the Church, students are uniquely and holistically transformed.

Our Catholic schools care as much about the spiritual and moral formation of their students as they do about test scores. Despite having a mission with a higher purpose, Catholic schools consistently outperform the rest of Wisconsin on exams. The faith-filled mission and academic achievement of Catholic schools is absolutely something to celebrate this month.

When celebrating achievements in Catholic schools, we should always remember that the driving engine of our success is the incredible commitment of teachers. Across 10 counties, our archdiocese is blessed by exceptional educators who pass along the faith and inspire young people. These faithful servants do not just teach math or literacy but serve as role models in faith who passionately guide children to grow as disciples of Jesus.

To recognize the exceptional gift that is leadership in teaching, the Archdiocesan Office for Schools and the Catholic Herald launched a new award last year, the Catholic Herald Teacher of the Year Award.

This award was presented to our inaugural class of winners at last year’s Catholic Schools Dinner.

On March 4, Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob will present the 2026 Catholic Herald Teacher of the Year Award to this year’s winners.

It is with great pride and gratitude that I share the six deserving winners of this year’s award.

Mrs. Melissa Buechel, Holy Trinity School, Kewaskum, Grade 3

Mrs. Buechel has taught for 25 years at Holy Trinty and holds a Master of Arts in Theology from Sacred Heart Seminary. Principal Samantha Montini said Mrs. Bueschel’s students “experience a classroom rooted in prayer, compassion and joyful witness. She seamlessly weaves Catholic identity into every aspect of learning.”

Mrs. Litza Janowski, Blessed Sacrament School, Milwaukee, Grade 2

Mrs. Janowski has taught for the past 29 years at Blessed Sacrament, where she is an active member, serving on the Pastoral Council and the Liturgy Committee. Principal Michael Derrick said Mrs. Janowski “leads monthly faculty faith formation sessions that deepens our understanding of Catholic identity and provides practical ways for teachers to integrate faith into scripture.”

Mrs. Jennifer Denten, Catholic Memorial High School, Spanish

Mrs. Denten is a highly-regarded Spanish teacher who pushes her students to achieve in high-level courses, including International Baccalaureate Spanish. She is just as active in supporting the campus ministry programs. Mrs. Denten spearheads annual Lenten service projects that have raised money for a family in Uganda to send their children to a Catholic school, supported the St. Bakhita Catholic Worker House that supports women escaping human trafficking, and raised emergency relief aid for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Mrs. Isabel Warning, Dominican High School, Science and Theology

Mrs. Warning has served as accomplished biology and chemistry teacher at Dominican High School for the past 10 years. She pushes students to achieve in Advanced Placement classes and is passionate in showing students how science can reveal God’s creation and beauty. Principal Vinnie Murray described how Mrs. Warning created a faith and science course that “helps students to see how scientific study and Catholic beliefs can inform and strengthen one another.”

Mrs. Martha Perez, Nativity Jesuit Academy, Milwaukee, Grade K5

Mrs. Perez is a faith-centered educator who creates a loving, safe and highly engaged classroom for her young students. Principal Andrea Bergmann said, “Mrs. Perez forms students who think deeply, act justly and love generously. She embodies the mission of Catholic education — academic excellence animated by a living faith.” She also serves as a mentor teacher and leads the school’s ministry lead team.

Mrs. Colleen Parks, St. Mary’s Visitation School, Elm Grove, Grade 4

Mrs. Parks has served the St. Mary’s Visitation community for more than 20 years. Principal Siegfried Spelter said, “Colleen’s classroom is one where faith is alive and thriving. She provides students with experiences to learn about virtues and practices devotions though classroom retreats to our parish adoration chapel and praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet.” Mrs. Parks’ coworkers describe her as the heart of the St. Mary’s Visitation School community.