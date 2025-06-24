I recently had the privilege of attending a seminar titled “The Bishop’s Ministry of Governance” sponsored by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the University of Notre Dame on their campus near South Bend, Indiana.

Most members of the Catholic faithful are likely less familiar with the role of governance and more aware of the other two offices of the ministry of bishop, teaching and sanctifying. Yet, the Prayer of Ordination of a Bishop gives great emphasis to this facet of the ministry of a bishop:

“Now pour forth upon this chosen one the power that is from you, the governing Spirit , whom you gave to your beloved Son Jesus Christ and whom He gave to the holy Apostles, who established the Church in each place as Your sanctuary, to the glory and unfailing praise of your name.”

During the course of the seminar, the instructors often reminded our class that the office of presiding in charity over a diocese is an exercise in constancy, courage and fidelity. It is the duty of a bishop to administer and guide a diocese in a manner that preserves the unity of the Church and brings people and resources together to accomplish the mission of the Church in love. In fact, a number of our instructors pointed out that it is the ministry of governance that provides the foundation and infrastructure for the offices of teaching and sanctifying.

And, so, the week was filled with an array of presentations which could be categorized as courses that were a combination of elements from the departments of business and theology. Some of the leadership modules were: Building a Strong Leadership Team; Decision-Making 101; a Theological Reflection on the Bishop’s Ministry of Governance, Communications, Strategic Planning and Implementation; Organizational Tools for Evangelization; Parish Oversight; Essential Issues in Civil Law; Essential Topics in Finance; Essential Topics in Human Resources; and Essential Topics in Canon Law.

The sessions of the seminar were filled with a high quality of content that blended both theoretical information and practical issues in Church governance. I felt extremely blessed to be able to participate in this formation. However, the volume and pace of instruction was rather rigorous. The combination of the recommended prereading and handouts were abundant, and I filled 1 1/2 tablets with notes taken from the lectures.

Feeling somewhat overwhelmed, I decided to turn to prayer. So, one day during the time between our afternoon and evening classes, I went to visit one of the most cherished places on the campus of the University of Notre Dame, the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes. The grotto contains a beautiful statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary situated high in a rock formation amidst a garden-like park. The setting is accented by banks of candles that people are welcome to light in support of the prayers they lift up for intercession by the Holy Mother of God.

The opportunity to visit the grotto meant a great deal to me because this setting was one of my mom’s most favorite of places. My mom never was a student at the University of Notre Dame, but she and my dad visited the campus on three occasions. It can be said that my parents had immense affection for Notre Dame — my dad, Jim, because of the chance to attend the football games and my mom, Maureen Morearty, because of the fortuity to be able to embrace the school’s Irish culture and Marian spirituality.

I decided to begin my time of prayer by following the pattern of the devotions of my mom. Like her, I lit the third candle in the third row of the votive lights, and I sat down on a bench to gaze upon the Blessed Lady and to initiate my invocations. During her time in the grotto, my mom always lifted up a Hail Mary for each of her children and grandchildren. Similarly, I offered a Hail Mary for my siblings, my nieces and nephews, and their spouses and children. I followed this by praying a Hail Mary for each of my five godsons, two pious women for whom I am a Confirmation sponsor and for a number of parishioners and friends who are dealing with illness or in need of support.

Finally, I took some time to address my own need for the grace to not only comprehend but also put into effect what I had been learning about the bishop’s ministry of governance. I began with a Hail Mary, but then I reached for a text that was placed in my room in the hotel on campus, the Morris Inn. The book was titled “The Notre Dame Book of Prayer.” (Updated Edition, Ave Maria Press, 2023) I was hoping to find a special prayer that would touch my heart and give me strength and inspiration. I simply allowed the book to open and see if the Blessed Mother would reveal what I needed. I was astonished by the prayer that was made manifest. It was a favorite prayer of my mom, and she presented the prayer to me during my younger days when I sometimes expressed disappointment when things did not seem to be going my way. It reads:

Richly Blessed

I asked God for strength that I might achieve; I was made weak that I might learn humbly to obey.

I asked for health that I might do greater things; I was given infirmity that I might do better things.

I asked for riches that I might be happy; I was given poverty that I might be wise.

I asked for power that I might have the praise of men; I was given weakness that I might feel the need of God.

I asked for all things that I might enjoy life; I was given life that I might enjoy all things.

I got nothing that I asked for, but everything that I hoped for.

Almost despite myself my unspoken prayers were answered; I am, among all men, most richly blessed.

Author, An Unknown Soldier

I raised my head to look upon the statue of Our Lady of Lourdes and through eyes misty with tears of gratitude, I gave her thanks. And then, I looked at the votive candle that I lit in my mom’s memory, the third votive light in the third row. To me, the glow of its flame seemed more radiant and vibrant, like my mom’s eyes used to sparkle when she smiled. I felt her spirit with me, as bright as the campus’ Golden Dome!