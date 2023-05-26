There are no more important moments in our lives than the sacraments.

As the Catechism reminds us: “Christ instituted the sacraments of the new law. There are seven: Baptism, Confirmation (or Chrismation), the Eucharist, Penance, the Anointing of the Sick, Holy Orders, and Matrimony. The seven sacraments touch all the stages and all the important moments of Christian life: they give birth and increase, healing and mission to the Christian’s life of faith.” (CCC 1210)

Special moments are a time for special garments. When we were expecting our first child, I went online to buy a linen baptismal gown from Ireland, where many of my ancestors are from. The sentimental part of me, heightened by those pregnancy hormones, was excited at the thought that this garment could be the beginning of a tradition for our family — an heirloom to be passed from our son to his son, stitching future generations together in the beautiful faith we hoped to give them. When my son received his First Eucharist, he wore the tie that his great-grandfather wore on his wedding day. My eldest daughter wore the veil from my wedding to her father — shortened, with one of the appliques from my wedding dress sewn on — when she received Jesus for the first time. We have set all of these items aside for our other children, and if God wills it, our future grandchildren.

For many members of the Milwaukee Catholic Mamas Facebook group, heirloom garments are a well-established tradition. Some of them shared photos and stories of theirs with us. See more photos and family stories online at catholicherald.org.