Third Sunday of Advent, Year C

Zephaniah 3: 14-18a

Philippians 4:4-7

Luke 3:10-18

Happy Advent!

Happy Gaudete Sunday!

St. John the Evangelist was the one who prepared the way of the Lord, and therefore, he is a guide for us to continue preparing for the second coming of our Lord.

I grew up in my grandparents’ house, which was always the house that hosted family members who lived in different cities. Usually, Christmas time and Holy Week were busy in our home, and many family members came to visit. I always looked forward to seeing cousins, aunts, uncles, siblings, etc., who came to visit, but I didn’t like the weeks before they arrived too much because it was preparation time. The weeks or days before everybody arrived, it was time to repaint the house, set the nativity and Christmas lights, clean places that we usually didn’t clean, make rooms ready, and be available anytime that any of the adults needed me to help, or run to the store, etc. I was always OK with having a concrete chore to do, but I didn’t like those moments when I didn’t have anything to do. I could not sit and watch TV because my grandma would be mad that I was not doing anything.

I love the Gospel for this Third Sunday of Advent from St. Luke because St. John the Baptist gives clear, concrete things to do for the people: “The crowds asked John the Baptist, “What should we do?” He said to them in reply, “Whoever has two cloaks should share with the person who has none. And whoever has food should do likewise.” Even tax collectors came to be baptized, and they said to him, “Teacher, what should we do?” He answered them, “Stop collecting more than what is prescribed.” Soldiers also asked him, “And what is it that we should do?” He told them, “Do not practice extortion, do not falsely accuse anyone, and be satisfied with your wages.”

So, let’s talk about practical ways we can prepare ourselves for the Lord’s coming:

Marian devotion: Devotion to our Blessed Mother is a beautiful way to grow in faith and become closer to Christ, her son. She is truly a mother for all of us if we only turn to her for intercession. Start by praying the Rosary! Two great books to help get you started are “Behold Your Mother” by Tim Staples and “Hail Holy Queen: The Mother of God in the Word of God” by Scott Hahn.

Spiritual reading: Spend more time reading Scripture or good spiritual books and articles. Learning more about our faith is critical to holding onto it in today’s environment. (For example, the Catechism of the Catholic Church).

Be a good steward of your gifts: We are all blessed with gifts. God asks us to share those gifts with each other as much as possible. Volunteer your time, give to charities and use your talents to help your parish and community. Be generous in all you do.

Learn more about the saints: The saints of the Church are our greatest examples of living a holy life and getting to heaven. Their stories are fascinating, and they’re more like us than you might imagine. Pick a specific saint to start a devotion to or learn more about his or her life.

Start a holy hour: Can you give the Lord one hour a week or daily? You won’t regret it. He’s waiting for you even now. Spend time with the Lord in Eucharistic Adoration. It is attributed to St. Francis de Sales, who said, “Every one of us needs half an hour of prayer a day, except when we are busy, then we need an hour.”

Go on a retreat or pilgrimage: The idea here is to do something new. Retreats are available. You can also take a local or regional pilgrimage to a Marian shrine or church you’ve been wanting to visit, such as Holy Hill or the Shrine of Our Lady of Champion.

Join a Bible study group: Learn and understand more about your faith and make new friends at the same time. This is a great way to meet others in your parish and feel more like a community.

Fast: If you can, fasting is a great penance to add all year long rather than just during Lent. Try fasting on Fridays. Or fast from meat every Friday of the year. Don’t forget to offer up your penance in prayer for someone else to make it extra powerful.

Go to confession: Seeking forgiveness for our sins frees us from them and gives us the peace we otherwise cannot find. Try going every month for the year.

Add another weekly Mass: Go to one extra daily Mass each week. The Lord is waiting for you in the Eucharist.

Other: Write your own commitment to working on your relationship with God. I know you want to do something; try it!

Make a commitment today to spend more time with the Lord. It will change your life in ways you can’t imagine. Save this article and maybe return to it every month to remind yourself of your commitment to the Lord.