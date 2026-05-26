Family and friends know that I have a fond affection for our first president, George Washington. He was a man dedicated and fashioned by the Declaration of Independence and, as president, abided by the Constitution of the United States of America. He was the father of the country and, not having any children of his own, treated the country as his God given family. He was offered the crown — wanting to make him the king. Instead, as a man of principle, he respected and abided by the parameters of his office designed by the Constitution. After serving two terms, he retired to his plantation till his death. He was respected by those who served under his command and held in the highest esteem by the representatives of the various colonies. King George of England declared that Washington would never give up the presidency and, if he did, he would be considered the greatest of men. Washington was the greatest of men. Washington also understood the importance of religion to this fledgling union. Our country was founded on the desire for religious freedom. This strong belief in God formed the character that would provide our country w ith the strength for our development and see us through the most difficult of times. We, as Catholics, also have had to struggle against the prejudices that confronted our beliefs. But the strong reliance on our trust in God created a vision, allowing us to go forward trusting in the creation of a more perfect union.

In the last part of Washington’s prayer for the country he states that he would “most graciously be pleased to dispose us all, to do justice, to love mercy, and to demean ourselves with that charity, humility and pacific temper of mind which were the characteristics of the Divine Author of our beloved religion, and without an humble imitation of whose example in these things, we can never hope to be a happy nation. Amen.”

I speak of President Washington because we are approaching the 250th anniversary of the founding of our nation. As citizens, we have much to be proud of in the United States. But we live in an age that quickly demeans and criticizes. Patriotism is ridiculed, and adherence to American exceptionalism questioned. I proudly state that I am a patriot. I love our country and embrace the symbols that represent the nation. Throughout the years of our development, men and women freely died to defend the United States. Many in my family served to protect our country. They celebrated their service as a reflection of their responsibility as citizens of this great nation to preserve what they inherited.

On this 250th anniversary, we should celebrate our commitment to this nation that ensures our freedom and liberties. I would like to emphasize that we are proud American Catholics and offer suggestions to assist us in celebrating this particularly historic moment.

The founding fathers were a unique group of men: Washington (my favorite), Adams, Jefferson, Franklin, Hamilton and others. I suggest that you choose one and read a biography. Hopefully, the biographer will challenge you to understand the difficulties confronting the figure and their vision that helped shape who we are today. Their founding principles provide us with support to manage the difficulties we confront in our modern age.

As I said, we are American Catholics, and the patron of our country is the Immaculate Conception. There is a beautiful shrine to the Immaculate Conception in Washington D.C. However, many of us cannot travel to visit the shrine during this anniversary celebration, so I suggest that you visit one of the Marian shrines here in Wisconsin. We are blessed to have three wonderful sites:

Our Lady of Gaudalupe in La Crosse — Our Lady of Guadalupe is the patroness of the Americas.

Our Lady of Champion within the Diocese of Green Bay — the only authenticated site of the apparition of the Blessed Mother in the continental United States.

Holy Hill and the Shrine of Mary Help of Christians located in Hubertus.

I would suggest that, upon arrival, prayers, especially the Hail Mary, be offered for the semiquincentennial (250th) anniversary of the United States of America and for the continued growth of the Catholic Church in the United States. We need to be steadfast in our vigilance for religious freedom, which is guaranteed in the First Amendment to the Constitution.

We have been blessed by men and women who have sacrificed their lives paying the ultimate cost to ensure that we live in freedom. I suggest that you visit a military cemetery and view the white crosses that dot the landscape and pray for their souls. There are several military cemeteries in our area, but a visit to the War Memorial next to the Art Museum provides a memorable moment. We are blessed as a people, and this anniversary should remind us of the gifts we have been given and the privilege of being citizens of this great nation. Let us celebrate our heritage and pledge our commitment to keep our nation free.

Remembering Washington’s prayer and imitating the Divine Author in charity, humility and peace, let us strive to be to be a happy nation. God Bless the United States of America.