Sheehan is married to Joe, a theology teacher at Marquette University High School, Milwaukee, and their children are Grace, John, Clare, Mary and Luke.

Sheehan earned a Master of Arts in theology and ministry from Boston College in Boston, and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Marquette University, Milwaukee.

She grew up in Wauwatosa as a member of Christ King.

Sheehan is director of communications and stewardship at St. Anthony on the Lake, Pewaukee.

Could you describe one or more moments that changed your relationship with God and/or made you the person you are today?

I was on my way to my ultrasound eight years ago. My husband, Joe, and I were parents to a 1-year-old, in graduate school and it was finals week, so I was feeling stressed. I prayed aloud in my car, “Please let this ultrasound go smoothly. I don’t think I can handle one more thing.” The ultrasound revealed that we would be having not one baby, but two. Twins! In that moment, I heard God say to me, “You cannot handle one more thing alone. But we can. I will be your help.” It was a moment I was reminded to entrust everything to the Lord and invite him into everything. I suppose I needed to learn that twice (or ongoing) because six years later, I would find myself at another ultrasound that revealed another set of twins.

How does your Catholic faith inform your daily life?

“The feeling remains that God is on the journey, too,” is a quotation from St. Teresa of Avila that permeates my life, my marriage and our family life. My Catholic faith informs each moment of my daily life. Many times, this is praying through the parenting moments of changing diapers, chasing toddlers and doing dishes. One of my favorite things to do is stop into adoration, even if just for five minutes, for some fuel (grace) for the journey.

Tell us about your experience of parish life.

Growing up at Christ King Parish, I was grateful to have that community throughout my childhood to support my faith and growth. I am grateful to be a part of St. Sebastian Parish, along with my family, and St. Anthony on the Lake, where I work. I am inspired by the many ways those around me in both communities practice Christian discipleship and stewardship! My husband, Joe, leads the sacramental preparation at St. Sebastian for second graders’ First Reconciliation and First Holy Communion. In the past five years he has done this, it has brought much joy and grace to our whole family to be a part of the sacramental life of these young ones.

What is something that inspires you?

Those who train for and participate in endurance sports such as cycling and marathon running inspire me. Also, my mom, Lauretta, who is a registered nurse and in-home caretaker, inspires me with her individualized and thoughtful care and compassion.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Indirectly to me but from St. Teresa of Avila: Let nothing disturb you. Let nothing frighten you. All things pass away. God never changes. Patience obtains all things. They who have God lack nothing. God alone is enough.

If you could recommend one daily practice, what would it be?

“Make it a prayer” — that is, throughout the day in those moments of frustration, disappointment, excitement that may feel overwhelming, hand them over to God and make them a prayer for him to take over. This can take but a few seconds.

What is a skill you would like to get better at?

Being a mom. Ten-plus years in and I’m learning every day.

What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

Joe proposed in a side chapel at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City more than 11 years ago. We were kneeling and praying after a Latin Mass. I said “yes,” then promptly fainted.

What’s a place you’ve been to that was particularly impactful and why? Tell us about your experience there.

The National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion in northern Wisconsin has been impactful to me. It is the first and only approved Marian apparition site in the United States, and it is so close to us here in Milwaukee. Last year, our family participated in a Marian consecration altogether, then went to visit the shrine last summer. Any chance to get close to Mama Mary is a gift!

If you had an unlimited travel budget, where is the first place you would go?

My husband and I dreamed about taking our five kids to Rome for the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis this month. How cool would that be?

Favorite movie?

“Anne of Green Gables.” (1985) It’s not a movie — technically it is a series — but it is my absolute favorite. Anne’s spunk, grit and poignant and hyperbolic language get me every time!

Favorite book?

“A Severe Mercy,” by Sheldon Vanauken, and “Pride and Prejudice,” by Jane Austin.

What book are you reading?

“Show Me the Way: Daily Lenten Readings,” by Henri Nouwen.

What podcast(s) have you been enjoying recently?

“A Year With Sister Faustina,” by The Catholic Pilgrim (Amy Thomas) — I listen to it when I am in the car alone, so it’s taking me more than a year, but I highly recommend this reading of and reflection on St. Faustina Kowalska’s diary.

Who are your favorite saints?

Mother Mary and St. Joseph, St. Teresa of Avila, St. Therese Lisieux, St. Zelie Martin, St. Padre Pio, St. John Paul II and St. Bernadette