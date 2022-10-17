The enrollment at Divine Savior has increased greatly in recent years?

In the 2012-13 school year, we had 62 students. We were so fortunate the Parish Council felt strongly about giving us time to rebuild and to grow. And grow we did. In the 2017-18 school year, we were even able to add seventh and eighth grade. This year, we currently have 116 students.

How did you make that happen?

Building enrollment is a challenge, especially in a rural area. Our dedicated staff and families got to work defining our school’s mission. Once that was established, we used that mission statement to guide the decisions we were making. From there, we were able to bring the school into the 21st century in regards to technology, and we worked hard to connect to our parishioners and to our community. We had to let people know who we were and what we had to offer. Our best ambassadors were our former and current school families. We asked them to shout it from the rooftops, and they did.

What feedback have you received from the new families who took a chance on Divine Savior?

Our school parents often comment on the wonderful family atmosphere that our teachers and support staff have created. Very often, we have families who start out only wanting to utilize our pre-K programs, but they stay longer because they feel like part of the DSCS family. The work of building enrollment is never done. We still have work to do, but I feel like we are off to a good start.

What is it like being a first-time grandparent?

Being a grandparent for the first time is amazing. I cannot explain the love I have for Cece. She is pure joy. We are so fortunate that my daughter Allison and her husband Caleb live close enough for us to see her all the time. We love our time with her and watching her learn and grow is a blessing.

Besides grandchild time, what do you like to do in your free time?

Over the last several years, most of my free time has been spent as a novice party planner. Two of my daughters needed my help planning DIY weddings, along with bridal showers, scavenger hunts and, of course, a baby shower. When I am not planning an event, I like to do some gardening in the summer. I also enjoy thrift shopping and occasionally binge watching some of our favorite Netflix shows.

Do you have a favorite book?

Wow! It is difficult to pick just one favorite book, but if I had to I would say “The Book Thief” by Marcus Zusak. I love the way you end up feeling so connected to the characters and the unique manner in which it is narrated.

What are you reading now?

Honestly, I don’t have any recreational books started at the moment, but I do have a pile to get to. Most of my reading happens in the summer, when I have more time. Professionally, I have just started reading “Conscious Discipline” by Dr. Becky Bailey.

Who is your favorite saint?

My favorite saint is Saint Catherine of Siena. In fact, I chose her as my classroom saint. She was fearless in her pursuit of truth and worked tirelessly for those in need.

Who would you invite (living or dead) to the grandest feast possible at your house?

I would have to say my mother-in-law Kathy. She passed away in 2004 from cancer. Our three daughters were so young and they never really got to know her. I would love for them to get a chance to meet their grandma. She would have been so proud of each of them. It would mean the world to my husband to have one more day with his mom. It has been difficult to watch him navigate this crazy world without his mom to talk to.