The word “Lent” comes from the Middle English word “lente,” meaning spring, which in turn derived from the Old English word “lencten,” referring to the lengthening of days in the spring of the year. Springtime is, of course, a time of renewal in the natural world. Lent is all about spiritual renewal. It is a season of hope.

A few years ago, Pope Francis offered some profound thoughts about the Lenten season. He began his “Message for Lent 2019” by referencing the First Preface of Lent from the Church’s liturgy, which speaks of Lent as a season in which we await the paschal feasts with joy. Why is Lent a joyful season? It is joyful because it is a time of renewal, a spiritual springtime.

Lent is a time for some to prepare for Baptism, and for others a time to recall their Baptism and to prepare for renewing their baptismal promises. Through our Baptism, we received the grace of the Holy Spirit and were incorporated into the Body of Christ. This is the cause of our joy.

Pope Francis wrote that we are journeying “towards the fulfillment of the salvation we have already received as a result of Christ’s paschal mystery.” He reminded us that the mystery of salvation is a dynamic process already at work in us, embracing history and all of creation. He referenced St. Paul who wrote, “Creation awaits with eager expectation the revelation of the children of God.” (Romans 8:19)

The Lenten season is a time of preparation for entering more fully into the Paschal Mystery — the redemption brought about by the Passion, Death, Resurrection and Ascension of Jesus. The Second Vatican Council’s “Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy” focuses on Lent as a time to prepare the faithful for the celebration of the Paschal Mystery. Lent helps us to focus more intensely on conversion, taking off the old self and putting on Christ. The two essential elements of Lent consist of preparing for or reflecting on Baptism, and on Penance, both individual and social.

Baptism, in a sense, is a direct link to Easter. In Baptism, we enter the waters sanctified by Christ’s Death in order to die with him. In his Resurrection, Christ revealed the new life promised to believers. We emerge from the waters purified, and, as St. Paul says, with a “new self, created in God’s way in righteousness and holiness of truth.” (Ephesians 4:24)

Penance reminds us of the reality of evil, and our need for God’s grace. We receive that grace in Baptism, and we renew it through confessing our sins and receiving the Eucharist.

When St. Paul reflects on Baptism, he speaks of it in terms of repentance and rebirth: “Are you unaware that we who were baptized into Christ were baptized into his death? We were indeed buried with him through baptism into death, so that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of God, we too might live in newness of life.” (Romans 6:3-4)

In his “Message for Lent 2025,” Pope Francis reminds us, the baptized, to open our hearts to God’s grace during our Lenten pilgrimage so that we might celebrate joyfully the Paschal victory of Christ over sin and death. 2025 is the Jubilee Year with the motto, “Pilgrims of Hope.” In his Lenten message, the Holy Father reflects on what it means to journey together in hope.

He begins by reflecting on the word “journey.” The jubilee motto, “Pilgrims of Hope,” evokes the image of the journey of the Israelites in the desert on the way to the Promised Land. It was an arduous journey from slavery to freedom, guided by the Lord who remained loving and faithful to his people, a journey of conversion in which the people came to learn to put their trust in the Lord. Pope Francis reminds us that we are all pilgrims on a journey in this life. We are invited to reflect on our path to true conversion. Are we moving along on the path of life on our sacred journey, or are we at a standstill because of fear or a lack of hope? Are we seeking to leave behind sinful patterns and things that damage our dignity? Are we advancing in our journey to the Kingdom of God?

Next, Pope Francis reflects on the idea of journeying together. Christians are called to walk with one another. We can never be lone travelers on our journey. This is all part of our process of conversion. Are we capable of walking with one another, do we take time to listen to others, are we making the attempt to avoid thinking only about our own needs? On our journey to the house of the Father, no one should be excluded or left behind. We are called to walk in the same direction, being attentive to one another, moving toward the same goal, in a spirit of love and cooperation.

Finally, the Holy Father reflects on the notion of journeying in hope. Pope Francis reminds us that St. Paul taught us that “hope does not disappoint.” (Romans 5:5) This is the central message of the Jubilee Year. The great hope of Christians is rooted in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Our ongoing conversion includes growing to trust in God and to trust in his promise of eternal life. Do we truly believe that God forgives our sins? Do we feel a longing for the salvation that God offers us? Do we pray for the grace to obtain it? Does our faith inspire us to work for justice and fraternity?

Lent is a spiritual springtime, a time of renewal, a time of hope. We pray for the grace to use this time well, to focus on what God has done for us and continues to do for us. Our journey through Lent is a journey of hope. As pilgrims of hope, let us look for ways to be signs of hope for our brothers and sisters in this world by being instruments of God’s love and mercy.