FIFTH SUNDAY OF EASTER

Acts 14:21-27

Revelation 21:1-5a

John 13:31-33a, 34-35

In our Gospel, we are brought back to the Last Supper. And more specifically, we are brought to that moment when Judas leaves the company of the Apostles and sets out to betray Jesus. Before Judas’ departure, two men knew what was about to transpire in the upper room: Judas and Jesus. After Judas’ deft departure, the rest of the Apostles were left to wonder what he was up to. But after Judas exited the room and closed the door behind him, Jesus would have been alone with the knowledge of what was about to transpire. The wheels of Judas’ plan were finally set in motion. And they would churn towards Jesus’ Crucifixion with increasing intensity, culminating in the increasingly earnest cry of the crowds hours later, “Crucify him!”

After Judas’ departure, we could imagine that the cry of the crowd was already echoing in Jesus’ ears at the Last Supper. After all, like a generous sower of seed, Jesus had foretold the happenings of this night not once, not twice, but three times to his Apostles. Yet he was alone in knowing what would come next.

Anyone can guess why the Apostles remained aloof as to the real intention of Judas and the upcoming betrayal of Jesus. What kept the other Apostles ignorant? Perhaps it was fear of the cross or an aversion to radical adherence to Jesus’ teachings. Or, perhaps in Judas’ case, the devil swooped in to steal away the seed that was sown. The word of God preached to his heart apparently did not have time to sink in owing to an impermeable surface.

Even though Jesus knew what was about to come next, the betrayal of Judas and the stubborn ignorance of the Apostles must have left him alone in mental and emotional anguish.

Before reading ahead and considering what Jesus did next, we can ask ourselves what often happens when we are caught in great suffering. Our Catechism uses illness as an example, but we can substitute any suffering, especially suffering that is endured alone like our Lord’s at the Last Supper. Whether it be sickness or, in Jesus’ case, betrayal, suffering often isolates us and places us before a crossroads.

The Catechism says in paragraph 1501 that suffering, “can lead to anguish, self-absorption, sometimes even despair and revolt against God.” This is one path that can be taken. On the other hand, the Catechism points out the way modeled by our Lord Jesus, especially in this moment of his suffering. The Catechism teaches us that suffering “can also make a person more mature, helping him discern in his life what is not essential so that he can turn toward that which is.”

Now, Jesus did not have to “mature” like we do. But he does provide us a model to follow. We can judge by his example that he was always turned toward what was most essential to his earthly life, even amid suffering wrought by Judas’ betrayal.

In our Gospel, after Judas departed, and Jesus was alone in mental anguish, he turned, yet again, toward what was the essential mission of his earthly life. Rather than revolt against his heavenly Father due to Judas’ betrayal, he revealed his Father’s will and taught his Apostles the way that would lead them to salvation: that his disciples must love one another as he has loved them. And he loved them to the end. When his teaching was met with ambivalence, and his love with betrayal, Jesus chose to love anyway. Jesus loved even when love was not returned. A lesson most summarily taught from the pulpit of the cross.

It is for this reason that upon Judas’ exit, Jesus spoke plainly, “Now is the Son of Man glorified.” This saying of Jesus can puzzle us. What is occurring “now,” at Judas’ betrayal, that is revealing Jesus’ glory?

When we hear the word “glory,” we think about praise and honor. And the word “glory” certainly can carry this meaning, even in the Bible. But “glory” is used in a different way as well that better suits Jesus’ words here. To understand, we need to go back to a moment when God revealed his glory to Moses.

In the Book of Exodus, chapter 33, Moses begged God, “Please, let me see your glory!” And the Lord replied, “I will make my goodness pass before you.” The Lord heeded Moses’ request (wonder of wonders) and promised Moses that indeed his glory would pass by. That is, his goodness would pass by.

The glory of God is the revelation of his identity. The sense of goodness here has no compromise with evil. The glory of God is pure goodness, pure love, pure compassion. This is the “glory” that Moses wanted to see. But, if you continue to read Exodus 33, it was made clear that Moses would not be able to take it all in. He would only get a glimpse. It would have been too much for the invisible and uncreated God to show Moses fully his glory.

Return to our Gospel, to Jesus, who said things like, “I and the Father are one.” And “He who sees the Son sees the Father.” One of the incredible works of Jesus is that he made visible the invisible God. Indeed, Jesus was glorified when Judas set his scheme in motion. For when Judas betrayed Jesus, Jesus loved. And when Jesus’ Apostles remained aloof, he taught. Jesus revealed his goodness, compassion and love when love was not returned. In that is the Son of Man glorified.