Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph

Sirach 3:2-6, 12-14

Colossians 3:12-21

Luke 2:41-52

Jesus, Mary, Joseph

As we celebrate these days of Christmas, the Church beautifully draws our attention to the Holy Family of Nazareth on this Sunday, the Feast of the Holy Family. I often recall how, as a student, I would notch the bottom of my tests or papers with the three letters, “JMJ” — Jesus, Mary and Joseph — along with a tiny cross. Sometimes, it felt like a gesture of futility, especially knowing I hadn’t prepared as well as I should have. But somehow, even in those moments of uncertainty, there was something reassuring about knowing that the work I was about to undertake was somehow united with them, making it all feel a little more manageable.

I think that’s the key word when we reflect on family life: “manage.” For most families, it’s not about perfection or easy living. It’s about navigating the everyday challenges and joys, often while juggling multiple roles, tasks and expectations. Despite all the advancements this age of technology has brought, one has to wonder: Do we actually believe that life is easier now? Growing up, shows like “Star Trek” or “Lost in Space” envisioned a future of automation and advanced technology, where life was convenient and free from many of the stresses we face today. Yet, in many ways, things seem more challenging than ever. And these challenges rest on a backdrop of increasing anxiety, depression, fear and doubt.

How providential, then, is the timing of this great feast? Recall the Holy Family, whose example remains timeless and profound in its simplicity. In fact, the Holy Family helps show us the way toward true freedom, insofar as Jesus Christ is placed at its center. Today’s Gospel presents us with the young Jesus, just 12 years old, lost for three days in Jerusalem. When his parents finally find him in the temple, they are understandably distressed. In his writing on the Blessed Mother, “The Glories of Mary,” St. Alphonsus de Liguori contends that this was a true sorrow in her life, and even more so, “the greatest and most painful of all.”

The reason for her sorrow was twofold, according to St. Alphonsus. First, she experienced the sorrow of not having Jesus with her. In the other painful moments of her life, Jesus was always with her — whether in the prophecy in the temple, the flight into Egypt or all the way to Calvary. His absence during this period would have been particularly wounding, especially in light of the second reason: Mary did not yet understand the purpose of his departure. She had to endure this pain without the clarity that we now have in knowing his mission.

Indeed, think of the kinship we have with the Blessed Mother at this moment. In the midst of our busy, challenging lives, especially within our families, how frequently do we find ourselves unsure of where the Lord is and, even more, uncertain of his absence? We are not alone in this uncertainty. Like Mary, we face moments when it seems as though God is distant or silent, and we are left to navigate the confusion and challenge on our own.

The Holy Family, in all of their simplicity and holiness, reminds us that family life is not about perfection but about trusting in God’s plan even when we don’t fully understand it. The timing of the Feast of the Holy Family serves as a powerful reminder that, amidst the joy of these Christmas days, the true joy comes when Christ is placed at the center of our homes.

The challenge is to manage the tension between the ideals we strive for and the realities we face. This is no easy task, but with the intercession of the Holy Family, paths back to the Lord are made even more smooth.

Should we find ourselves alone in these festive days or frustrated by the crosses in our life, may we always remember that, united with Jesus, Mary and Joseph, we are never truly alone.