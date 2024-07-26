Monday, July 29, is the Memorial of Ss. Mary, Martha and Lazarus. Stories about these siblings, who were friends of Jesus, are found in the Gospel according to St. Luke and the Gospel according to St. John.

In 2021, Pope Francis added Ss. Mary and Lazarus to the Obligatory Memorial of St. Martha. The previous inclusion of Martha alone on this memorial resulted from the traditional uncertainty about the identity of Mary, the sister of Martha.

Pope St. Gregory I gave a homily in 591 A.D. in which he claimed that the anonymous sinful woman who anointed the feet of Jesus (Luke 7:36-50) and Mary Magdalene, out of whom Jesus drove seven demons (Luke 8:2 and Mark 16:9), and Mary of Bethany, the sister of Martha (Luke 10:39), were all the same person. There was no textual evidence to support this, but it became a dominant interpretation for centuries thereafter.

However, recent scholarship has concluded that these scriptural figures were three separate persons. Therefore, Pope Francis saw immense value in adding Ss. Mary and Lazarus to the memorial because of the great evangelical witness that they offer.

In St. Luke’s Gospel, Mary and Martha represent two ways of showing hospitality to a friend. (See Luke 10:38-42) Martha is the one who shows hospitality to Jesus by preparing, cooking and serving the meal. Mary is the one who shows hospitality by keeping him company, being attentive, listening to his words, and sitting at his feet as a disciple unwilling to miss any part of his teachings. Jesus, of course, values both of these ways of showing friendship and hospitality but takes the opportunity to focus on the interior hospitality of Mary over the outward show of hospitality of Martha centered on the preparation of the table.

Jesus says to Martha, “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and worried about many things. There is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part, and it will not be taken from her.” (Luke 10:41-42) The Gospel causes us to reflect upon how we receive Jesus or any other person who comes into our lives. It is not so much what we set before them at table as the attention that we give to our visitors. Receiving Christ in our lives requires trust in him, listening attentively to his word as shown by Mary, and putting our faith into practice by works of charity and generosity, as shown by Martha. Martha and Mary open their home to Jesus, who shares the Word of God with them.

In St. John’s Gospel, Jesus is summoned to the home of Mary and Martha in Bethany because their brother Lazarus is ill. Jesus purposely delays his journey for two days awaiting the death of Lazarus to demonstrate the glory of God and his power over death. (See John 11:1-44)

When Jesus arrives in Bethany, he tells Martha, “I am the Resurrection and the Life; whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live, and everyone who believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26) Martha believes and proclaims her faith in Jesus as the Messiah and Son of God.

Jesus’ question directed to Martha is directed to us, as well. Do we believe the words of Jesus? To what degree are we convinced about the Resurrection, and what are the implications of that belief for our daily lives?

When Jesus speaks of himself as Resurrection and Life, he is speaking about a mystery that goes beyond death. He tells us that death is not the end of the story for us. Death is simply the passage to the fullness of life that he promises us. We will share with Christ the glory of his Resurrection.

Moreover, the new life that Jesus offers us is not simply something we experience after death only. We can experience new life in the here and now. Here in this life, Jesus calls us to a life of grace. He calls us to fight against sin, selfishness, false pride and every injustice. Jesus says, “I am the Resurrection and the Life.” He asks each one of us, “Do you believe this?” Our response will be decisive for our future as Christians. In our encounter with Christ, we can experience new and authentic life. Our call is to share that new life with others through our life-giving example of faith and works of mercy and love.

After Jesus speaks with Martha, he encounters Mary, and is deeply moved by her tears and her grief, and he himself weeps. He asks to be taken to the tomb, and when they arrive, he instructs them to take away the stone covering the entrance of the tomb.

Jesus pronounces the words, “Lazarus come out!” (John 11:43) Lazarus obeys Christ’s command and comes forth from the tomb fully restored to life, giving witness to Jesus, the One who has power even over death.

Chapter 11 of St. John’s Gospel ends with the Sanhedrin plotting against Jesus, and Chapter 12 begins with the continuation of the story of Jesus with his friends in Bethany. Following the story of the raising of Lazarus, Jesus returns to Bethany, where a feast is given in his honor. Lazarus reclines at table with Jesus, Martha serves the meal and Mary anoints the feet of Jesus with costly perfumed oil. (See John 12:1-11)

What is the great evangelical witness that these three saints offer? Martha stands forever as one who puts her faith in Jesus, the Son of God, and models for us faith-filled service. Mary is the one who gives us the example of attentiveness and receptivity to the teachings of Jesus. Lazarus is a model of obedience to Christ’s commands and gives testimony to the life-giving power of God. Contemplating the lives of these friends of Jesus will help us as we seek to grow in his friendship.