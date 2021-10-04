As rector and pastor of the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to attend the annual “Celebrate the Cathedral” event scheduled to take place on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Wisconsin Club, 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. All are welcome to gather starting at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy the pleasant surroundings of the grand ballroom and the outdoor terrace. There will be silent and live auction items available for bidding, along with bar options, some games, a variety of selections on the piano of fine music and engaging fellowship. An elegant and delicious meal will then be served, followed by a brief program.

The theme of this year’s event will be “We are Blessed to be able to Celebrate the Cathedral … Together Again” in recognition of the gracious opportunity to gather in the joyful spirit of Christian community after the cancellation of last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parishioners of the Cathedral are grateful for their role as members of the “Mother Church of the Archdiocese” and delight in this opportunity once again to welcome and enjoy the good company of friends, guests and newcomers from 10 counties that make up the Catholic Church of southeastern Wisconsin.

The cost of the event is $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10 guests. Tickets or tables can be purchased online at https://CSJ2021.givesmart.com or by calling the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist at 414-276-9814. Even if you are not able to attend the event itself, you still can show your support for the Cathedral by using the same address (https://CSJ2021.givesmart.com) to make bids on auction items and experiences or to contribute a charitable donation. Online bidding will be available starting on Oct. 7. Take a look at the following menu of unique and high-interest experiences with some of the spiritual leaders of the Cathedral and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee before all of the spaces are taken.

“Tis the Season: A Notable Evening with Archbishop Jerome Listecki” – When the winter holiday season begins this year, Kate and Don Wilson will open the doors to their historic home, the Manor House at Brittany Farms, hosting Archbishop Listecki and you at a festive gathering where you will enjoy crafted cocktails, generous appetizers, dessert and coffee – all the while being treated to music selections by the Baumgartner Studio Artists from the Florentine Opera Company and pianist Mark Davis. During the evening, the archbishop will update you on the growing and spirit-filled mission of the Cathedral and the parishes of the archdiocese. In addition, the rooms of this historic mansion, built in 1930 by Robert J. Kieckhefer, which are filled with interesting architectural details and the whisperings of past residents (including the Sisters of Misericordia), will be accessible for you to explore. The cost of this experience is $250 per person and is limited to 40 guests. This will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

“Cathedral Tour and Dinner with Bishop Jeff” – Take part in an exclusive, private tour of the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, once designated by founding Archbishop John Martin Henni as the “Soul of the City.” Most Rev. Jeffrey Haines will highlight its lengthy and iconic history plus the recent renovation (2002) of the Cathedral, which reflects the liturgical theology stemming from the Second Vatican Council. Follow Bishop Jeff as he utilizes his special knowledge as Cathedral rector and pastor to guide you to hidden spots which are not typically available to the public. A “must see” part of the tour also includes the Cathedral crypt, the burial place of a number of the archbishops and bishops of Milwaukee. After the tour, the conversation will continue over a delicious dinner in the Cathedral Rectory, which will include beer and wine. The cost of the experience is $150 per person and limited to 20 guests. This will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6.

“Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help with Bishop James Schuerman” – You don’t have to travel around the world for a pilgrimage. Join Auxiliary Bishop Schuerman on a pilgrimage day-trip to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, in the Diocese of Green Bay. After fueling up with fresh coffee and tasty muffins, our luxury bus will leave the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist in downtown Milwaukee and journey to the site where the Blessed Virgin appeared to Adele Brise in 1859. Marvel at the only Marian apparition in the United States approved by the Catholic Church. Opportunities at the Shrine will abound for prayer, recitation of the rosary, confession, Stations of the Cross and guided tours. Bishop Schuerman will offer a private Mass for our group in the chapel located above the oratory where the apparition took place. A box lunch will be served following the liturgy. The cost of the experience is $75 per person. The pilgrimage will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

“Spring Dinner at the Cathedral with Fr. Jose Gonzalez” – Welcome springtime with a multi-course dinner in the atrium of the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, overlooking the beautiful Prayer and Meditation Garden, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22. Come hungry and ready to eat a delicious meal prepared by the Vice-Rector and Associate Pastor Fr. Jose and his culinary friends. Drinks, entertainment and much more also will be provided. The cost of the experience is $40 per person and limited to 40 guests.

I look forward to seeing you at “Celebrate the Cathedral” on Oct. 14 at the Wisconsin Club, not only for an evening of fun but also a special opportunity to highlight and support the noble role which our Mother Church plays in symbolizing the Apostolic foundation of our Catholic faith and life.