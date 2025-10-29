Some people say the older you get, the wiser you get. Hopefully wisdom comes with age. As I enter my late 70s, I hope that I have gained some insights about my life and my faith. There was a philosopher by the name of William of Occam who lived in the 14th century. He posited that the simplest explanation was the best one. He has suggested this approach especially when it comes to life. As I enter the final years of life’s journey, I realize that we are meant for the next stage of God’s plan given to us by the sacrifice of his Son, Jesus Christ. I share with many the concerns of unsettling disruptions of our modern society and offer, in the spirit of William of Occam, a simple solution to society’s ills, and that is “intentional Catholicism.”

It seems obvious to me that what we need in today’s world are individuals who are dedicated to our faith. It’s the witness to the faith that makes a difference in the lives of many. I and other priests have sat in confessionals and in spiritual counseling hearing the laments of parents and grandparents about the lack of spiritual life in their children and grandchildren. “Father, they don’t go to Church. Father, I don’t know if they pray. What can I do?” I often tell them to live the faith and convey to their children and grandchildren just how important their faith has been in their development. Tell them how you pray for them and take their safety and well-being before God. But most of all, tell them how your abiding trust in God and his Son, Jesus Christ, assists you in facing the challenges and dilemmas of life.

Recently, there was an assassination of a public figure, Charles Kirk. Using social media, he influenced many of our young people. He used public discourse and the art of conversation to challenge the young in a respectful manner. But for me, the most compelling and admirable of all his positions was his dedication to “faith” in Jesus Christ. When asked what he wanted to be remembered for, his answer was: as a dedicated follower of Jesus. My predecessor and former Archbishop of Milwaukee, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, characterized Charlie Kirk as a modern-day St. Paul. I liked his characterization. St. Paul drew others to Christ, and in a way, so did Charlie Kirk. Following his death, there was an increase in youthful participation in church services and commitment to religion. His witness to belief challenged them to live a purposeful life. Those who followed him could not have paid him a greater tribute than to commit their lives to living the faith. His witness made a difference.

We will celebrate the lives of the saints Nov. 1. I have always been fascinated by the saints. They were witnesses to Jesus and his Church, and because of that witness, individuals have been influenced to draw themselves closer to God. The saints were individuals of all shapes and sizes, of different persuasions and backgrounds, different skin colors and ages. Many, including myself, offer devotional prayers to the saints, inspired by their lives and praying that some of their holiness might be shared with us. Recently Pope Leo XIV canonized Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old boy whose short life transformed many — many who, both young and old, rededicated their lives from the witness of this young man. The hope is that this teenage saint will be a model for the youth of this millennium. He is already an inspiration to our young adults who see in St. Carlo the possibility of holiness in this modern age: If Carlo can do it, so can I.

We often think that these saints, the witnesses to the faith, had easy lives. However, difficulties, hardships and rejections all plagued their lives, but they accepted their fate and dedicated themselves to Christ and his Church. This Catholic witness offered for them the foundation to embrace the cross and share in his sufferings. St. Carlo said: “Always be united with Jesus, this is my programme of life.” This is the programme of all the saints and the saint “wannabes.”

Following Nov. 1, “All Saints,” is Nov. 2 and the feasts of All Souls. It is for all of us a reminder of our mortality. We offer prayers for those who have died. As Catholics, we believe that there will be a time of purgation. Unlike modern media commentators who offer that everyone is going to heaven, the Church teaches that we will be held accountable for our actions in life. Purgatory is the place where we correct the imperfections of our life. I remember my religious sister in our grammar school class reminding us to pray for the most neglected soul in purgatory. Nov. 2 is our day, a reminder that we will die but still remain connected to one another. It is a great consolation that our prayer assists them, and their prayers assist us, to be for Christ in the struggles of our world. This Catholic vision helps us to navigate our actions and realize that the unseen world awaits us.

As an “intentional Catholic,” we witness the faith by fulfilling the great commandments to love God above all and our neighbor as self. The Church is a great gift rich in teachings and tradition. There is an adage that anyone who has taken music lessons or engaged in developing a talent has heard a thousand times over: “Practice makes perfect.” We need to practice our faith, to pray daily, attend Sunday Mass, make regular confessions, read Sacred Scripture, study the saints, pray the Rosary and do charitable works all intentionally in the name of Jesus. Taking seriously our witness to the faith does make a difference for our society and for the world. I love our Church. Being an “intentional Catholic” witnesses our trust in Christ and in his Catholic Church.