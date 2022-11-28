There are many family friendly activities scheduled in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee throughout the Advent season. (Submitted photo)

Family Holy Hour

St. Francis Borgia (South Church), N44 W6055 Hamilton Road, Cedarburg

Fridays at 6 p.m.

Especially during Advent, there is no better way to conclude a busy week and pause before jumping into the weekend than by taking time before the Blessed Sacrament. Families are welcome at this special weekly Holy Hour — Jesus loves the sounds of little children in the pews.

Breakfast with Baby Jesus

St. John XXIII, 1802 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington

Dec. 3, 8 to 10 a.m.

https://stjohn23rd.school/

Adults eat for $6 and children ages 3 to 10 eat for $5. Ages 2 and younger eat for free.

Story Time with St. Nicholas

St. Joan of Arc School, 120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah

Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate “St. Nick’s Eve” by coming to hear the story of the life of St. Nicholas and get a photo with St. Nick. Jammies are welcome at this event to make for an easier bedtime.

O Come Little Children

St. Anthony on the Lake, W280N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee

Dec. 10, 10 a.m.

Celebrate the Christmas story with songs, crafts and family fun. Cost is $15 per family. For more information and to register, visit stanthony.cc.

Breakfast with Jesus

St. Joseph, 12130 W. Center St., Wauwatosa

Dec. 10, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

This annual favorite features breakfast and an unscripted play in which all children are invited to participate. Admission is $4 per person, free for children ages 3 and younger. For more information, visit stjoetosa.com or call 414-771-4626.

Advent Candlelight Hike and Snowshoe

Catholic Ecology Center, W1468 County Road NN, Neosho

Dec. 10, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Take in the beauty of the CEC’s Green Trail by candlelight. Finish up the evening in the Ecology Yurt with a fire, hot cocoa, snacks, Advent prayers and song. Tickets are $5-$15.

https://catholicecologycenter.org/events

Devoted Marriage Retreat

Holy Family, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac

Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Take an opportunity this Advent to nourish your marriage with a mini-retreat featuring Damon and Melanie Owens of Joyful Ever After. Register at https://archmil.regfox.com/devoted-december-2022 by Dec. 5. Couple registration is $50.

https://www.hffdl.org/event/devoted-marriage-retreat/

Schoenstatt Girls Rally Day

Shepherd of the Hills, W1562 County Road B, Eden

Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Girls ages 8 to 18 are invited to grow in faith and become closer to Christ through our Blessed Mother. The day will conclude with Mass. Girls will be divided into cohorts based on age and are asked to bring their own lunch. There is no cost to attend and parents are welcome to stay during the day; a freewill offering would be welcome and benefits Schoenstatt Girls Youth. To register, visit https://bit.ly/SOTHRally.

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast with Santa

St. Florian (Cristo Rey Cafeteria), 1215 S. 45th St., West Milwaukee

Dec. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

http://www.stflorian.org/2018/07/breakfast-with-santa/

Adults eat for $15, children ages 3 to 7 eat for $7, children ages 2 and younger eat for free. Each family will receive one free photo with Santa. Additional photos available for a donation.

Our Lady of Guadalupe

The Patroness of the Americas is celebrated in fine fashion all throughout the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Here are just a few examples of events you can check out:

— Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 6924 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee

Dec. 11, noon

Event features mariachis, indigenous dancers, Mexican food and a bilingual play.

mgcparish.org/

— St. Anthony and St. Hyacinth, 1711 S. 9th St., Milwaukee

Dec. 11, 5 p.m. to midnight

Traditional dance, mariachis, music, the rosary and more are included in this family-friendly celebration.

— St. James, 830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago

Dec. 4, 1:45 to 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy a short skit presentation about the Miracle of the Roses, followed by Mass at 2 p.m. and a reception with Mexican food (Mass does not fulfill Sunday obligation).

Advent Storytime

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin

Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Families are invited to come gather around the altar to enjoy Advent stories and fellowship. Wear your jammies and bring a stuffed friend.