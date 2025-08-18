In a world where many seek to elevate themselves, there is a priest — incardinated in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and serving in some of the highest offices of the Vatican — who remains a humble and selfless servant of Christ and his Church.

His Eminence, Cardinal James M. Harvey, embodies a spirit of hospitality that rivals Martha in the Gospels — though, unlike Martha, he radiates a calm presence and a perceptive awareness of those around him.

Cardinal Harvey doesn’t simply welcome others: He delights in offering meaningful, generous experiences. He has a heart for hospitality, caring deeply for the people he encounters and ensuring they feel seen, valued and honored.

While in Rome, I had the privilege of experiencing this hospitality firsthand. On June 29 — the day I received my pallium from Pope Leo XIV — Cardinal Harvey personally picked up my travel companions and me and drove us to the Vatican.

Only later did I learn that this same day marked the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination by Pope Paul VI.

Even still, he made arrangements for a front-row seat at St. Peter’s Basilica for my mother — promptly, quietly, without hesitation. Despite his own milestone, he elevated my moment with selfless joy. He lived out the words of St. Paul: “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.” (Romans 12:10)

His hospitality didn’t end there. He hosted our group for a beautiful dinner, offered a private tour of the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls — something he’s known to do often for pilgrims — and coordinated for us to celebrate Mass at both the basilica and St. Clement Chapel. These thoughtful gestures weren’t just generous, they were deeply pastoral.

Cardinal Harvey seems to live the call from Hebrews 13:2: “Do not neglect hospitality, for through it some have unknowingly entertained angels.” This virtue — modeled by Abraham in welcoming strangers who were in fact divine visitors — captures how the cardinal greets both friend and stranger alike: with joy, reverence and warmth.

His connection to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee is both foundational and enduring. A native son, his vocation began at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary. Upon ordination in 1975, he was incardinated into the Archdiocese of Milwaukee — meaning that even while serving in Rome and the diplomatic service of the Holy See, he remained a priest of this local Church. Though his priesthood has largely unfolded beyond Milwaukee’s borders, his deep ties remain, and the faithful here proudly claim him as one of their own.

His journey mirrors Jesus’ parable of the mustard seed: “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed … the smallest of all the seeds, yet when full-grown it is the largest of plants. It becomes a large bush, and the birds of the sky come and dwell in its branches.” (Matthew 13:31-32) What began as a small seed of faith in Milwaukee has grown into a far-reaching ministry. His life and legacy — rooted in humility — now offer shelter and inspiration to many.

Cardinal Harvey’s contributions are numerous. As Prefect of the Papal Household, he provided direct support to two popes. Today, he oversees the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls and continues to serve the universal Church as a cardinal, always with quiet dignity and faithful devotion.

It is a profound honor for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee to call Cardinal Harvey its own. He is a faithful priest, a gracious host and a true servant of God. From his humble beginnings, he continues to serve and lead — and his welcome will always be returned with warmth.