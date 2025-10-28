This weekend, the Church celebrates the Solemnity of All Saints and the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed (All Souls’ Day). Both celebrations are exceptionally Roman Catholic.

As Catholics, we believe in the Communion of Saints. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches us that there is a communion of the Church in heaven and on earth, noting that there are three states of the Church, “When the Lord comes in glory, and all his angels with him, death will be no more and all things will be subject to him. But at the present time some of his disciples are pilgrims on earth. Others have died and are being purified, while still others are in glory, contemplating ‘in full light, God himself triune and one, exactly as he is’ (cf. Mt. 25:31): All of us, however, in varying degrees and in different ways share in the same charity towards God and our neighbors, and we all sing the one hymn of glory to our God. All, indeed, who are of Christ and who have his Spirit form one Church and in Christ cleave together. ‘So it is that the union of the wayfarers with the brethren who sleep in the peace of Christ is in no way interrupted, but on the contrary, according to the constant faith of the Church, this union is reinforced by an exchange of spiritual goods’ (Lumen Gentium, n. 49).” (CCC 954-955)

It is clear from the teaching of the Church that all of us baptized into Christ Jesus, living or dead, are caught up in the love of God whose family we have become through adoption.

The Solemnity of All Saints has long been observed on the first day of November, transferred to this date by Pope Gregory IV (827-844), although the celebration has much older roots being mentioned as the feast of All Martyrs in the fourth century.

The Church recommends that relics of saints be exposed for the veneration of the faithful on this solemnity. The Church also suggests that relics might be carried in the entrance procession of Mass and placed before the altar or in some other location of honor. These customs can assist us in seeking the intercession of the saints and strengthen communion with them.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches us about the value of the intercession of the saints, “Being more closely united to Christ, those who dwell in heaven fix the whole Church more firmly in holiness … They do not cease to intercede with the Father for us, as they proffer the merits which they acquired on earth through the one mediator between God and men, Christ Jesus. … So by their fraternal concern is our weakness greatly helped (cf. 1 Tim 2:5).” The Catechism goes on to explain that “It is not merely by the title of example that we cherish the memory of those in heaven; we seek, rather, that by this devotion to the exercise of fraternal charity the union of the whole Church in the Spirit may be strengthened. Exactly as Christian communion among our fellow pilgrims brings us closer to Christ, so our communion with the saints joins us to Christ, from whom as from its fountain and head issues all grace, and the life of the People of God itself (cf. Eph 4:1-6): ‘We worship Christ as God’s Son; we love the martyrs as the Lord’s disciples and imitators, and rightly so because of their matchless devotion towards their king and master. May we also be their companions and fellow disciples!’ (Martyrium Polycarpi, 17)” (CCC 956-957)

During the month of November, the Church asks us to remember the dead, our brothers and sisters who have fallen asleep in Christ in hope of the resurrection. With a strong basis in the Christian tradition, the Commemoration of the Faithful Departed was established in the late 10th century and celebrated in Rome by the 13th century.

The catechism teaches us about our communion with the dead, “In full consciousness of this communion of the whole Mystical Body of Jesus Christ, the Church in its pilgrim members, from the very earliest days of the Christian religion, has honored with great respect the memory of the dead; and ‘because it is a holy and a wholesome thought to pray for the dead that they may be loosed from their sins’ she offers her suffrages for them (cf. 2 Macc 12:45). Our prayer for them is capable not only of helping them, but also of making their intercession for us effective.” (CCC 958)

Along with prayers for the dead, including the offering of Masses for the dead, throughout the month of November, especially on All Souls’ Day, the Church encourages the visiting of the graves of loved ones. We can take great hope from Preface I for the Dead, “In him [Christ] the hope of blessed resurrection has dawned, that those saddened by the certainty of dying might be consoled by the promise of immortality to come. Indeed for your faithful, Lord, life is changed not ended, and, when this earthly dwelling turns to dust, an eternal dwelling is made ready for them in heaven.” All Souls’ Day and the entire month of November are fitting days to pray for the poor souls in Purgatory.

We know that the saints and angels are present at the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and that each Mass is offered for the living and the dead. Consider a section from the Preface for All Saints: “For today by your gift we celebrate the festival of your city, the heavenly Jerusalem, our mother, where the great array of our brothers and sisters already gives you eternal praise. Towards her, we eagerly hasten, as pilgrims advancing by faith, rejoicing in the glory bestowed upon those exalted members of the Church through whom you give us, in our frailty, both strength and good example.”

As we continue living out our faith, may we recognize the Communion of Saints that surrounds us, help others to get to heaven through our prayers, and pray that we, too, might enjoy the New and Eternal Jerusalem!