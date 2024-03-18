Tell us about your faith journey.

My faith has been a journey, for sure. I grew up attending a Protestant church for most of my life. In my 20s, I attended nondenominational churches off and on until I met my husband, who is Catholic. Since then, I received the sacraments and have been devoted to growing in my faith.

How do you participate at your parish?

My family and I attend St. John the Evangelist in Greenfield every Sunday morning. My kids attend the parish school and are members of the bell and singing choir. As a Safeguard-certified mama, I take every opportunity to volunteer and chaperone with field trips and school events.

Are you doing anything in particular for Lent this year?

I have been going to Eucharistic Adoration once a week. On Fridays, I attend the Stations of the Cross service hosted by St. John the Evangelist School with students. My family and I have been abstaining from eating meat on Fridays as well.

How long have you been decorating cookies?

I have only been decorating cookies for a little over a year now, but I’ve been baking since I was 12.

When and why did you decide to start doing it as a business?

There are a few reasons why I started my business. One is that my friends and family started asking me to make desserts for birthdays and graduations. Also, I never need a reason to bake. In fact, I look for a reason to bake. I love baking and cooking. It made sense to me, to make my passion into a business.

Do you do other decorating, such as cakes, as well?

Yes, I offer my customers an array of baked goods and chocolate treats. My menu includes jumbo cookies, cakes, cupcakes, Rice Krispies treats, and chocolate-covered pretzels, Oreos and strawberries.

What do you like to do for fun?

I love spending time with my family, especially when we go on road trips out of town. If I am not in the kitchen baking, I am writing a children’s book, drawing or in my crafting area.

What is something that inspires you?

Illustrations. I love children’s books. I visit the library with my kids and take out stacks of picture books for myself. Picture books inspire me with decorating cookies and cakes.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

One of my older sisters told me, “Do it the right way the first time, so you won’t have to do it all over again.” This has been golden in my life. I had to learn this the hard way, but now I live by this lesson.

Where would you like to travel?

I would like to travel back to my home in the Bahamas. It’s been a few years since I have been back home. I would also like to visit parts of Asia and Africa.

What do you want to get better at?

I always want to improve my cake decorating skills. This is why I am constantly listening and watching cake decorating tutorials. I would also like to get better with planning and organizing.

What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

I am not a big chocolate lover. Yes, I know — how can I be a baker and not be crazy about chocolate? I eat it, but I can live without it. I would not want to live without peanut butter, though. This is my jam. I am a peanut butter-aholic, if that’s a word.

Favorite cookie?

Peanut butter.

How will your family celebrate Easter?

We will be first spending time with our church family on Good Friday. I plan on baking hot cross buns and cooking a fish dinner that day. On Easter Sunday, my two daughters play in our church youth bell choir, and we will be in attendance. Later, I will be hosting our extended family potluck brunch and egg hunt. For my bakery, I will be offering customers an Easter-themed set that will include the true message of Easter.