What was it like going through confirmation during Covid-19?

It was tough. We were supposed to get confirmed in April, but that got canceled and we were just confirmed in November. It was something that I’d been looking forward to for a long time and a good step to take in my faith, but it was hard with it initially being pushed off and not knowing when I’d get to take that final step.

What did you learn about your faith through that process?

I think that the first thing I learned was that everybody’s faith looks different and there’s not one right way to live your faith life. The second biggest thing I realized is that, no matter what, the Catholic Church is always there for you. Even if I were to wander away, I could always come back. That’s reassuring.

How has your faith been nurtured at Divine Savior Holy Angels?

Just being in a building where it’s normal to talk about your faith and being around people who share your faith has been so amazing. It’s wonderful to have our faith reinforced and encouraged like that.

Is there anyone who you look up to as a model for your faith?

My theology teacher, Fr. Patric Nikolas. He’s such a cool person. Before he was a priest, he lived a normal life and didn’t hear the call to the priesthood until later. I feel like sometimes it can be hard to relate to priests but he’s so relatable.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from Fr. Patric?

That faith is not a straight path, and God isn’t scared of our questions or wandering. He understands. He just always wants us back.

What are your plans after graduation?

College for sure. I’m not sure where I’m going but I want to major in psychology and go to med school after college and become a doctor.

What makes you want to become a doctor?

I’ve always loved science and helping people and working with my hands. I feel like it’s a place where God could really use me to help.

Has your faith always been so important to you?

I think my faith really started becoming important to me when I started going to DSHA my freshman year. It had always been a Sunday thing but now it’s a seven-days-a-week, 24-hour thing.

How did you get involved in the Marian Scholar Peer Mentor program at DSHA?

In October 2019, four students and several administrators went to Washington, D.C., and shadowed at two schools. One was a private girl’s Catholic school and one was a co-ed Catholic school that had peer mentor programs for people who had IDD (Intellectual developmental disability). We could see right away how easily it would be to implement it at our school; so we worked all year last year on the logistics. We needed to get a teacher, and a room, and then it began this year.

What’s your role in the program?

I’m a peer mentor to one of the Marian Scholars in French class. She’s very good at French and doesn’t need any modifications to the work; so I just help keep her on task and support her. She does really well and it’s cool to see.

What drives you to want to be part of that program?

I went to a public elementary and middle school with special education programs so when I went to DSHA, it was weird that they didn’t have it. Since 4K, I’d been in classes with kids who had IDD and it was something I missed in a way. I think being in the best buddies club was part of that, too.

Who did you choose as your confirmation saint?

St. Fina. She was a 16-year-old girl in Italy in the 13th century. She became really sick when she was a young girl and laid down on a board for a few years, and people would come visit her. When she passed away, it was said that flowers started growing where she was laying down. I thought it was so cool how she was my age.