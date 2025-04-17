Jennifer Vaclav, St. Matthias, Milwaukee

Vaclav and her four younger brothers attended Holy Redeemer Grade School in Milwaukee, where her mother taught.

She is a registered dietitian for a federally funded nutrition education and supplemental food program.

Vaclav and her husband, Donald, will celebrate 36 years of marriage April 8. They have two married adult daughters and two grandchildren.

What was your faith life like growing up?

Growing up in the 1960s and ’70s, we were a traditional Catholic family. Mass on Sunday morning at Holy Redeemer and later Our Lady of Good Hope. I attended Catholic grade school (Holy Redeemer), high school (Pius XI) and finally college (Mount Mary University). Sacraments were celebrated with extended family gatherings, delicious food and a fancy cake, marking the lifelong importance. We prayed before meals and bed. Catholic faith wove its way through my life via the example of my parents, aunts and uncles, teachers, parish priests, nuns teaching in the school and family friends.

Was there a moment where you felt like you made your faith “your own” as opposed to just going to church with your parents on Sunday because you were supposed to?

In my early 20s, I joined a liturgy planning committee at Our Lady of Good Hope. The work of this committee and the relationships with other parishioners began a transition to a new level of commitment to my faith. Having a vested interest in the liturgy deepened my devotion and understanding of the Catholic faith.

What is the most interesting and/or rewarding part of your job as a registered dietitian?

I am fortunate to see families from conception through early preschool. I am hopeful our conversations about eating and healthy food will make a positive impact on their ability to learn and grow. I also enjoy mentoring students in the profession of dietetics and watching their careers develop.

Who is your favorite saint and why?

My current favorite saint ties into the question about my career. St. Gianna Beretta Molla was a pediatrician and a mother, compassionate and faithful. She advocated for women and children, which we do every day. Miracles attributed to St. Gianna Beretta Molla include saving both mothers and newborns. She tried to balance her career with her role as a mother and sadly died shortly after saving the life of her fourth child. Her dedication to the unborn is inspirational to me. As a modern-day saint, canonized in 2004, she feels relatable to me. As I continue to read, learn and pray with the saints, my answer to who is my favorite may change, but I am sure Gianna will remain high on the list.

What is one faith lesson that has always stuck with you?

One of the most important lessons I have learned is the power of trust in God’s plan, even when it’s difficult to understand. Faith isn’t just about the easy moments; it’s about trusting him in the struggles, knowing that he’s always with us, guiding us and leading us to where we need to be. Remembering this guides me through times of anxiety along with times of joy.

What are you looking forward to the most this summer?

This summer, I am looking forward to going for a walk without three layers of clothing. Actually, I will be traveling with my husband to Alaska in June, and later in the summer, we will travel with my 87-year-old parents to continue our tour of (Class A minor league) Midwest League stadiums, venturing to the Quad Cities in Iowa to see the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers take on the Quad City River Bandits.

What are your hobbies?

Over the past 10 years I have taken up participating in “fun” runs. I use a system of walk/run intervals to keep going. You meet a lot of great people at these events like Archbishop (Jerome E.) Listecki at the Catholic Soles Walk and Mickey Mouse at Disney’s Wine and Dine Half Marathon. I also like to ride my bike to stay active. I make it through the cold winter months working on the “grandma hobbies” like knitting, embroidery and cross stitch.

Do you practice the “Midwest Goodbye?”

If I am attending an event with my husband, 100 percent yes. There are times we have arrived at an event, and I have jokingly told him we will start our goodbyes as soon as we get in the door so we can get home by midnight.