“My faith fuels my passion for my work and shapes how I lead,” said Dr. Rosana Mateo, who was named a Woman of Influence for Inspiration by the Milwaukee Business Journal in 2024.

Originally from Cuba, Dr. Mateo immigrated to the United States at the age of 7. While her brother went on to a career in medicine, “I found my calling in education,” she said.

She has served as the president of St. Anthony School, Milwaukee, since 2019 and also serves on the board of directors for Catholic Charities.

She holds advanced degrees in education and maintains active involvement in professional organizations that reflect her commitment to educational leadership and Catholic education.

Mateo is a mother of two and has six grandchildren.

While at St. Anthony, she has focused on maximizing the school’s potential, consolidating campuses and partnering with local colleges for dual enrollment courses and vocational training.

Has your faith always been important to you?

I was born Catholic, and my faith has always been central in my life. Some of the most meaningful moments in my faith journey have included guiding students in their spiritual formation and participating in parish life. My faith fuels my passion for my work and shapes how I lead.

Do you have any hobbies?

In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my children and grandchildren and finding opportunities to learn and mentor.

How did you become an educator?

Education has been a lifelong passion. After working one of my first jobs as a bilingual paraprofessional at Milwaukee Public Schools, I realized that education was my true calling. My journey as an educator was driven by a deep belief in the power to transform lives.

How did you come to work at St. Anthony School specifically?

I became president of St. Anthony School in 2019, drawn by the opportunity to lead a community deeply committed to Catholic education. Since then, I’ve worked to strengthen our programs, facilities and partnerships, all to ensure our students thrive academically and spiritually.

What is something that people might be surprised to hear about your job?

What might surprise people is how much my faith drives and fuels my passion for this work. It reminds me daily to lead with grace and patience, always keeping the well-being of our students at the center of every decision. Everything I do is deeply rooted in a desire to serve our children and their families as part of a faith-filled community, helping them grow, thrive and feel supported.

What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming school year?

I’m most looking forward to continuing to build on our progress — especially supporting our Dual Language kindergarten program and expanding partnerships with colleges and universities to offer dual enrollment opportunities for our high schoolers — ensuring every student has access to a high-quality Catholic education.

What are some of your goals for this coming school year?

I am a very hands-on leader and believe it’s important to be visible and accessible, so students and staff know they are supported. Visiting classrooms at the start of the year allows me to connect personally with our school community, set a welcoming tone and remind everyone that we are in this work together.

Who is someone who inspires you?

I am inspired by the resilience of immigrant families, like my own, who come to this country seeking opportunity and work tirelessly to achieve their dreams. My brother, who worked hard to build a lifelong career in family medicine, is a constant reminder of what perseverance can achieve. Their dedication motivates me every day.

What has been the most exciting or interesting thing you’ve done so far during the summer break?

This summer, I have enjoyed spending time reflecting on our accomplishments and planning for the future, while also taking time to travel with family and friends.

Do you have any advice for women who want to achieve professional or educational goals in the same way you have?

Embrace your passion and let it guide you. Don’t be afraid of obstacles — navigate them with grace and perseverance. Remember the best advice I’ve ever received from a mentor: “Keep the end in mind.” Stay focused on your goals, even in the face of challenges.

If the students of St. Anthony were to only learn one thing from their time at the school, what would you want it to be? What knowledge or skill do you want them to leave St. Anthony with?

If our students leave St. Anthony School with one thing, I hope it’s a deep understanding of their inherent dignity and potential as children of God. I want them to leave with the skills, confidence and faith to thrive in life and contribute meaningfully to their community.