Caitlin Garnier is always looking for ways to grow in holiness while ultimately relying on Divine Mercy.

Garnier entered the Catholic Church with her family at age 7 at St. John the Evangelist, Greenfield.

She studied at Winona State University in Minnesota before joining the first Brew City Catholic missionary team to serve in 2015-2016.

Garnier and her husband, Jeremy, and their two daughters are parishioners at St. Clare in Wind Lake.

She works at St. Joseph, Big Bend, as the Youth Discipleship Ministry administrative assistant.

What is something that inspires you?

The saints, especially those who had to deal with long, difficult illnesses. They endured very human experiences, and through trusting God, they were able to transform their suffering into something beautiful.

Self-improvement is very motivating for me. I often see wisdom and truth in books, movies and videos that I can use to help me grow.

What are some of your hobbies? I really like meeting new people, listening to their stories and having deep conversations. I love making fancy cocktails and sharing them with people. I love developing community, especially in my parish and neighborhood.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Just show up!” A college friend gave me that advice about going on a retreat, and it’s been repeated throughout my life: to show up to events, encounters and even prayer without anxiety or expectations, just receptivity.

Tell me about your experience of parish life.

Jeremy and I started going to St. Clare before we were married, about 10 years ago. Jeremy went through RCIA in 2017, and we were married there in 2018. I’ve been teaching Baptism classes there since 2018. During a staffing transition, I helped to coordinate children’s formation for about six months, and I just joined the parish Pastoral Council. In the last two years, I’ve attended the adult formation classes while the kids were in their classes, and I now feel a deeper sense of church community. I’m excited to continue to invest in our parish and blessed to receive much from them.

Actually, that was another piece of advice that has been very helpful. Something that Pete Burds (founder of the Brew City Catholic missionary project) used to say is that you are called to love your “neighbor neighbor. Who is your neighbor? Your actual neighbors.” That’s a big part of why we decided to join St. Clare in the first place. It is right down the street from us, and it would feel wrong for me to decide another church was a better fit but not be willing to invest myself into my neighborhood, my literal neighbors. It really is such a powerful blessing to see our actual neighbors at Mass, serve with them, praise God with them, and teach each other’s children about God!

My parents, especially my dad, are excellent examples of being good neighbors to our literal neighbors: offering help and always saying hi. It can feel really awkward at first, but it’s worth it! We first bonded with the neighbors on our street over our shared affinity for fancy cocktails, and then we started to build deeper friendships. It feels good to have community that’s actually living right next to you. Several families on our street now share food, listening ears, deep conversations and roaring bonfires.

If you could recommend one daily practice, what would it be?

In my first waking moments, I make a morning offering. I entrust the day to Jesus and ask Mary to direct the day. It really sets the tone for my morning. I also have a daily phone alarm set for 3 p.m. When it goes off, I say a Divine Mercy prayer and immerse myself in Christ’s Passion, even if only for a few moments. As a mom with small children, it’s hard to make time to sit down and pray, but these simple practices are powerful and make a big difference.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

I am so grateful for my support system of family and friends and the beautiful relationships we’ve developed over the years. I’m also proud of my marriage and what we’ve been through, how we keep showing up for each other and choosing to love each other.

What is something people are usually surprised to learn about you?

I ran off to Peru by myself, lived there for six months with the Servants of the Lord and the Virgin of Matará order of sisters, and helped care for about 40 children in the mountains.

Some favorite books? “The Screwtape Letters” by C.S. Lewis, “The Introduction to the Devout Life” by St. Francis de Sales, “The Diary of St. Maria Faustina Kowalska” and “What Makes Love Last” by Dr. John Gottman.

Favorite TV shows? “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “The Office,” “The Chris Stefanick Show” and “The Chosen.”

Who’s in your saint posse? St. Faustina, St. Clare, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Padre Pio, St. John Paul II, St. Kateri, Blessed Anna-Maria Taigi, Servant of God Michelle Duppong and Servant of God Irving Houle.