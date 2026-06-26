He was raised in Rockford, Illinois, where he attended Boylan Catholic High School.

He earned his undergraduate degree in marketing with a minor in public relations from the University of Illinois and his master’s degree in real estate and urban land economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In 2024, he participated in the Biking for Babies National Ride, riding 600 miles over six days to raise money and awareness for pregnancy centers.

Tell us about your family.

I come from a blended family with three siblings, but I really had just one older sister who I grew up with. My father’s first wife passed away in the early 1980s, and he was left to raise two children on his own before he met my mother, got married and had two more kids. I’m the youngest of the four and there’s a big age gap between me (31) and my brother (50).

You are newly married and expecting a baby. What has been an unexpected joy from your first year of marriage?

Abby and I often find ourselves being goofy and laughing together for no reason at all — whether it’s early in the morning or around bedtime, we seem to always find time to share a laugh. It’s been a joy to get to anchor my life with her and to see her embrace motherhood, even amidst the unexpected challenges pregnancy can bring.

What advice do you have for Catholic couples discerning marriage and who are newly married?

Prayerfully discerning if the person you are dating is the person you will spend the rest of your life with is very important. For many people, praying will allow them the confidence to make that choice. But it really is a choice — God leaves it up to us, as he does with every decision. It was an easy choice. Ultimately, picking a partner is about the person you are willing to suffer with, and the person whom you can walk toward the Lord with.

What Catholic book do you recommend?

“Jesus and the Jewish Roots of the Eucharist” by Dr. Brant Pitre is probably the best theological book I have ever read. As a cradle Catholic who could use some work on my Old Testament expertise, this book absolutely blew my mind and solidified why we as Catholics know that the Eucharist is the body, blood, soul and divinity of the Lamb.

Tell us why you love being Catholic.

I love the depth and beauty of our faith. There is so much rich history and teaching in the Church

that even if I were much more intelligent and holy, I wouldn’t be able to consume it all in my lifetime. It’s also been incredibly life-giving joining different Catholic communities in the places I have lived over the past several years. The Church has so many wonderful clergymen and laypeople.

How does your Catholic faith inform how you live?

I’d like to think it informs just about every part of my life. I try to make time for Mass and prayer during the week as my work schedule allows, Abby and I do our best to pray together each day, and much of our lives are built around the active practice of our faith. Nearly all the friends I have made since moving to Wisconsin have been through the church communities I have been part of. I find it much easier to live in accordance with the Catholic faith when I surround myself with people who are also striving for holiness.

What is your job?

I’ve worked for a couple of real estate development firms in Milwaukee, and last year I transitioned to a consulting role with a small firm based in my hometown. I am still working on real estate development projects, but the work I do is much more centered on improving communities. Part of this role is also economic development focused. One project I am working on even has our team implementing a business incubator for one of our municipal clients. It’s been a great fit so far!

What is something that brings you hope?

The orthodoxy and tradition I see the young people of the Church craving and the holiness of our young seminarians and priests.