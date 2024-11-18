Advent is a time of anticipation and preparation. Our society has a short attention span. We’ll have just finished Thanksgiving and in all the stores, Christmas decorations will already be displayed. It seems that we want to jump from one celebration to another. But it is important for us and our children to take the time necessary to prepare. Many families remember the day when the newly married couple in the family announced their pregnancy. It was a joyful announcement: glasses were raised in a toast and well wishes abounded. Grandparents speculated about whether it would be a boy or girl. Cousins made room for future playmates and the couple prayed for a healthy baby. All looked forward to the future event, knowing that it would be months before the birth.

In our ever-impatient world, we must slow down to savor that which we will come to enjoy. In my grammar school days, the sisters purposefully slowed down the march to Christmas so that we might be challenged by the Advent days, which help us to contemplate and appreciate the longing for the Christmas event. There were some important celebrations, of course: the ever-popular St. Nicholas Day, with children whose stockings are hung in anticipation of candy for good boys and girls; the feast of the Immaculate Conception, which is the patronal feast for the United States of America and Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patroness of all the Americas, which made us aware of our unity as children under the protection of our common mother Mary. We need to pause and appreciate it.

This offers all of us an opportunity to strengthen our spiritual life. Perhaps I might offer some suggestions for you to consider.

The Eucharist is “the source and summit of the Christian Life.” Nothing could be more important than sharing in the Eucharistic celebration. I have noticed over the years an increase in the daily Eucharist during the seasons of Advent and Lent. I have heard from many people that there is a connectedness in their lives with God assisting them in their journey. They are strengthened by the Real Presence as God joins them in their journey. Intentionally join your prayer, inviting God to be with you in your decision making on behalf of your family and business practices.

When one prepares, there is a need for a cleansing. When you invite a guest, you make the place clean. Our souls need a cleansing — going to confession and making a general reconciliation is a great way to place ourselves in the right direction.

We anticipate the Word becoming flesh and dwelling among us. Take this opportunity to open the word of God, Sacred Scripture. If you are a couple and empty nesters, take the passage from the daily reading, sit at the coffee table, join your hands together and recite the passage, and then pray sharing what God is speaking to you. If your family is still present, then recite the passage at dinner, and ask the family to take a moment of silence and ask God for particular needs.

Learn about the Holy Family, choose a saint of the day and briefly read his or her biography, the dedication of their life to Christ. Then challenge yourself to envision how their virtue might be a part of our character. Many already pray the Rosary, and this is always a great source of spiritual strength; however, there are also various novenas — experiment with one to expand your spiritual approaches.

Many choose to do some meditations throughout the Advent season. There are a variety of small booklets created to assist. The Magnificat is a popular meditation booklet that offers a reflection and a short prayer. Liturgical Press of Collegeville, Minnesota, also produces “A Daily Reflection for Advent,” which includes a scripture statement, a brief reflection and a meditation. For those who wish to challenge themselves, our own Fr. John Burns has given us a book for Advent called “Adore: A Guided Advent Journal for Prayer and Meditation.” This calls for a response and is written in the book. The wonderful aspect is that it is preserved and comes back to preach to us with our own insights.

Whatever you choose to follow during your Advent journey, it is most important that you do it. It does not have to be the most time-consuming — it could be short or brief — but be consistent and do it, do it daily and make it a priority. You will find that God will provide insights and assist you in your relationships with family and friends. The great gift of Christmas will be seen through a different set of lenses, as an adult sees the value of the gift and sacrifices made more than the child.

Advent offers us the ability to anticipate and prepare for the three comings of Christ. First, he came fulfilling the historical promise made to God’s people, the Israelites, fulfilling the prophetic voice to bring forth to them a Messiah, a savior to free his people. Second, he comes as the Son of God, the Savior of the World, establishing a new covenant, the incarnation, the word made flesh, and dwells among us. And third, he will come again at a time we do not know, and we need this time to anticipate and prepare.