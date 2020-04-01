Women’s Care Center Navigates Operations During COVID-19

KAREN MAHONEY

SPECIAL TO THE CATHOLIC HERALD

With a mandated shelter in place order from Gov. Tony Evers and a ban on all non-essential medical procedures, the Women’s Care Center made the difficult decision to close its front lobby and offer only limited services at both of is Milwaukee locations, 1441 N. Farwell Ave. and 634 W. Historic Mitchell St.

This is a stark contrast to Milwaukee’s abortion providers, Affiliated Medical Service and Planned Parenthood, both performing elective chemical and surgical abortions, and using the coveted N95 medical masks as well as other personal protective equipment needed by hospitals to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to treat patients.

According to Dan Miller, state director of Pro-Life Wisconsin, the Women’s Care Center is following Evers’ ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more.

Despite the ban preventing mass gatherings, which includes businesses, Miller personally witnessed more than 10 going inside Affiliated Medical Services at one time while he prayed outside the clinic during the 40 Days for Life Spring Campaign. While practicing social distancing practices, Miller continues to pray on his own outside the clinic despite the early end to the campaign.

“There are at least eight employees working inside Affiliated Medical Services, an escort and then five or six women there at one time, any time of day,” he said. “They are certainly not complying with this ruling. Here, the Women’s Care Center is doing all they can to make an outward appearance that they are complying with this executive order because the last thing they want is to be shut down by the health department and yet the abortion providers are operating business as usual and murdering babies every day.”

Sheryl Laird, executive director of the Women’s Care Center, said that due to the governor’s mandate, they had to make the difficult decision to cancel their Luxury Bingo Event set for April 3, a fundraiser that is integral to continuing operations to help women dealing with unplanned pregnancy.

The center offers free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, counseling, classes, prenatal care and other assistance, and cannot operate without donations and fundraisers.

“We have had to cancel classes we offer for now and help women by appointment only; no walk-ins,” said Laird. “We are also helping women as much as we can on a remote basis, by taking calls during normal business hours and operating the hotline on the weekends as usual.”

The WCC is scheduling calls for individual classes for mid to late April.

Hollie Landazuri, manager of the Women’s Care Center, said that for clients calling to request pregnancy tests or ultrasounds, staff will assess whether they had a home test, how far they are along and possible intentions for the pregnancy.

“We are scheduling the second week of April, if possible,” she said. “In one case, we offered an intake over the phone and provided the opportunity for the client to stop in for the pregnancy test.”

When a client called in for emergency assistance, Laird brought diapers and wipes to their car in the parking lot. The WCC will offer emergency assistance as they are able while staffing the center and seeing clients for selective pregnancy-oriented services, such as pregnancy tests and ultrasounds.

“We will be seeing one client at a time, with social distancing practices in place,” said Landazuri.

Despite the cancelation of the Luxury Bingo Event, Landazuri said they plan to offer virtual donation opportunities in the coming weeks.

“The main things we need here include prayers, spreading the WCC mission and financial support,” she said. “We will be closely monitoring the recommendations of the CDC and the local health officials in this time. We hope to resume normal business hours once we are confident we can provide a safe, healthy environment for clients and staff.”

If You Can Help:

luxurybingo2020.givesmart.com.

https://supportwomenscarecenter.org/

1441 N. Farwell Ave.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Sheryl Laird, Executive Director

(262) 339-6773

sheryl@wccmil.com