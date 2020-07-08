Two St. Jude Students Receive Christian Award

Owen Bell and Addy Leffler have received the Women of St. Jude Christian Awards for 2020. The two eighth-grade students attended St. Jude School in Wauwatosa this year and will use the $1,500 awards toward high school tuition.

Bell will attend Marquette University High School and Leffler will go to Divine Savior Holy Angels High School. All eighth-grade students in the parish were eligible for the awards. Applicants submitted essays, references and a profile of their activities and service projects. The Women of St. Jude has sponsored the award for more than 50 years.