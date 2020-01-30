St. Anne Pleasant Prairie Knights Announce Stockbridge Pilgrimage

KAREN MAHONEY

SPECIAL TO THE CATHOLIC HERALD

The Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy Council 16022 from St. Anne Parish in Pleasant Prairie are inviting those interested to accompany them on a pilgrimage to the National Shrine of Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. The five-day pilgrimage begins at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Anne Parish and returns at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

Organized by Grand Knight Richard Mich, the pilgrimage includes a stop at the World’s Tallest Our Lady of Guadalupe Statue in Windsor, Ohio. Standing 50 feet tall, the statue was the inspiration of Pat and Dcn. Ed Heinz, who bought the farm where she stands solely to erect the statue.

Ed Heinz, who worked at a nearby nuclear power plant, prayed for divine assistance in amassing the tens of thousands of dollars it would take to build the statue. His prayers were answered by Richard Hyslin, head of the art department at a Texas college, who agreed to donate his services for free. Until then, his largest sculpture was a 15-foot tall King Kong for a miniature golf course.

Dedicated on Aug. 5, 1995, the statue depicts Mary standing atop an angel and a cloud; in front of Mary is a pond, surrounded by a giant strand of white rosary beads and a crucifix, which is lit at night.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the pilgrimage continues to Stockbridge, where guests will tour the shrine and attend Mass. Thursday, the tour travels to Pittsburgh, where pilgrims will attend Mass at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Pittsburgh before departing for home.

Mich thought of the idea for the tour while he was attending Mass at St. Peter Parish in Kenosha one Sunday evening last September.

“I began thinking that it was time for another pilgrimage and recalled our other tours to Marytown to see the Shroud of Turin, LaCrosse for Fr. Kyle’s (Laylan) ordination, with a stopover at Fr. Bob’s (Weighner) Farm and Dairy for some delicious ice cream,” he said. “Then, last year we went up to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Green Bay for a tour of Our Lady of Good Help (Champion).”

Mich served as a chaperone for a high school mission trip last summer and saw the 50-foot Our Lady of Guadalupe Statue, and eight years ago, visited Stockbridge to the National Shrine of Divine Mercy.

“I thought it would be great to spread the good news about those places,” he said. “Then, I wanted to find a place to visit on the way home, so thought of St. Paul’s Cathedral in Pittsburgh.”

Serving as Spiritual Advisor for the pilgrimage will be Fr. Joe Lappe M.I.C., associate pastor at St. Peter Catholic Church and fourth-degree Knight.

“I hope this pilgrimage brings all of us a little closer to our Lord and that it will spread the good news of the many places we have here in the United States without having to go overseas,” said Mich.

The cost for the bus trip through Lamers Bus line is $600 per person for a single room, $800 for a couple, $350 per person for three to a room and $300 per person for four to a room. The cost does not include food, but there is no charge for breakfast at the hotels.

For those interested in attending, RSVP is due by Feb. 14, with a $100 deposit due on March 15 and the balance due May 15.

IF YOU WANT TO GO

Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy Council -Pleasant Prairie

Pilgrimage to Stockbridge, Massachusetts

National Shrine of Divine Mercy

October 19-23

Make Checks payable to Knights of Columbus Council 16022,

9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie 53158 c/o GK Rich Mich

To sign up, email Rich Mich at shercookr@yahoo.com