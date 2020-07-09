St. Ann Center to Host Virtual Gala

St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care will host its 16th annual Dream Together Gala at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. The event will be virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and aims to raise $230,000.

“So many wonderful events have been canceled this year — but our mission and our work cannot stop,” said Sr. Edna Lonergan, president and founder of the world-renowned day program that cares for children, frail elders and adults with disabilities in one homelike setting. “The gala is our biggest fundraiser, and it’s more important now than ever.”

Part of the proceeds will support the center as it recovers from the financial toll of a three-month closure, a precautionary measure prompted by COVID-19. The center reopened in early June with enhanced safety measures.

The gala will be available to stream, free of charge, on St. Ann Center’s website, stanncenter.org/gala. Viewers can donate before, during and after the event.

The evening’s program will be filled with heartwarming stories of the children and adults who depend on St. Ann Center for vital health and educational services. Other highlights include a Mask Fashion Show featuring local celebrities and a performance by the Milwaukee Ballet.

An online silent auction gives guests a chance to bid on exciting items like an autographed canvas photo of NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Online bidding begins Aug. 14. Designer jewelry, created by Sr. Edna especially for the gala, can also be purchased online.

Since guests won’t be gathering for cocktails and dinner, St. Ann Center can bring the party right to their doorsteps. Gala sponsors will receive party packages filled with wine, cheese and gourmet snacks to enjoy while watching.

Money raised will also be used to fund an early childhood curriculum system, artificial grass playground surfaces and one year of compassionate care for 30 clients in St. Ann Center’s adult day care program.

Register for the free gala at stanncenter.org/gala. All registrants will be eligible to win giveaways. Questions about the gala and other ways to support St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care can be directed to Casey Rozanski at 414-977-5062 or crozanski@stanncenter.org.