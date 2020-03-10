Spring 2020 Priest Placements

Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, in consultation with the Priest Placement Board of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, has appointed the following priests for ministry in the Archdiocese. More appointments will follow in the weeks ahead.

DIOCESAN PRIESTS

Administrators

REVEREND ROBERT BETZ, from temporary administrator, to part-time administrator, St. James Parish, Franklin, effective Jan. 10.

VERY REVEREND JAVIER GUATIVA, from shared pastor, St. Lucy, Racine, and St. Sebastian, Sturtevant, to administrator, LaSagrada Familia, Dominican Republic, effective Oct. 1.

Pastors

REVEREND MARK DANCZYK, from shared pastor, St. Francis de Sales, Lake Geneva, and St. Benedict, Fontana, to pastor, St. Benedict, Fontana, effective June 16.

REVEREND KEVIN MCMANAMAN, from pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Big Bend, to pastor, St. Alphonsus Parish, Greendale, effective June 16.

REVEREND ARUL PONNAIYAN, from shared pastor, St. Paul, Milwaukee, and Sacred Heart of Jesus, St. Francis, to pastor, Holy Apostles, New Berlin, effective June 16.

Parochial Vicars

REVEREND MATTHEW WIDDER, from shared pastor, St. Dominic, St. Clement, Holy Name of Jesus, Sheboygan, to shared parochial vicar, St. John Neumann, St. Joseph, St. Mary, St. William, Waukesha, effective June 16.

RELIGIOUS ORDER/EXTERN PRIESTS

Administrator

REVEREND MATTHEW JACOB (Diocese of Miao, India), from associate, Lumen Christi, Mequon to administrator, Lumen Christi Parish, Mequon, effective June 16.

Pastors

REVEREND IVAN STRMECKI, O.F.M., from administrator, Sacred Heart Croatian, to pastor, Sacred Heart Croatian, effective Feb. 1.

Associate Pastors

REVEREND THOMAS NAIDU (Diocese of Tiruchirappalli, India), from shared associate, Holy Family, Fond du Lac, Our Risen Savior, Eldorado, Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, North Fond du Lac, to associate pastor, LaSagrada Familia, Dominican Republic, effective April 24.