Some High School Graduations Go Digital

Arendt said that it was after Easter that administrators at St. Catherine’s realized alternate plans were going to need to be made for graduation. “As we heard more about what other states were doing, we started to realize that we were not coming back to school this year,” he said. Faculty members at St. Joan Antida High School in Milwaukee were a little more reluctant to make that choice. “We were in a hopeful denial mode,” said Elizabeth Lingen, principal at St. Joan Antida. “Because we’re a smaller high school, we could kind of sit back and watch what others were doing,” added Marikris Coryell, president of the school. “Seeing others, a lot of planning had been going on, and then (restrictions) would shift again.” But about two weeks ago, it became clear that an in-person graduation event was not going to be a possibility for SJA’s 24 graduating seniors — at least not on their planned timeline. And so, while hopes are still high that an in-person event will be possible at a later date in the summer, teachers and staff at SJA are compiling a pre-recorded ceremony that follows the format of the traditional graduation as closely as possible. “We’re going to make sure we really have a gangbusters commencement speaker for them, and we would like to pre-record the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches,” said Lingen. “We want to edit together a version of graduation that looks somewhat similar to the structure it would be under a normal situation.” The plan is to release the video on a designated date and time so that seniors and their families can all have a virtual “watch party” complete with celebration kits that the school hopes to drop o in the coming weeks.

St. Catherine’s currently plans to have a combination drive-up/virtual ceremony on July 31 at the Siena Retreat Center. “Families in their cars will be able to stream the ceremony if they’re there, but they would also be able to watch and listen on their phones,” said Arendt. St. Catherine’s is working with graduation products company Josten’s, which has produced a free Virtual Commencement Center to assist high schools and colleges in creating a customizable virtual graduation platform that works for them. Through the conferencing app Zoom, St. Catherine’s will be able to allow for up to 1,000 people to be on a single video call for their graduation event. “We would have up to 1,000 individual licenses — basically that would be their graduation ticket,” said Arendt. Registrants will then be able to access specific links that will allow them into the event, keeping it a secure and private event. SJA will not be able to hold its baccalaureate Mass this year — that usually takes place in conjunction with the senior luncheon and Honors Day, which have also been canceled. But

they are still holding onto hope their graduates can experience some form of in-person commencement ceremony, even if they have to wait for it. At a recent virtual meeting of the senior class, “one thing that became very clear to us was that they appreciate the virtual plan, but they really want to make sure that at some point down the road they have a traditional ceremony together, in the way they’ve always pictured it,” said Lingen. “One of the girls got really emotional and said, ‘This isn’t just for me — this is for my whole family.’ A lot of them, maybe their parents haven’t graduated from high school, and knowing they may be one of the first ones to be able to cross the stage — they were really looking forward to having their family present for that moment,” said Coryell.