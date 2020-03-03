Lenten Fish Fry Listings

Dodge County

Sacred Heart

4 to 7 p.m.

950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon

Feb. 28, March 13, 27, April 3

More info: sheart.org

Kenosha County

St. Alphonsus

4:30 to 8 p.m.

6211 344th Ave., New Munster

Feb. 28, March 13 and 27

More info: staljohn.org

St. Joseph Catholic Academy

4:30 to 7 p.m.

2401 69th St.

Feb. 26 (Ash Wednesday)

St. Therese

4:30 to 7 p.m.

2020 91st St.

Feb. 28, March 6, March 13, 20, 27, April 3

More info: visit https://st-therese-kenosha.org/events.

Milwaukee County

St. Alphonsus

4:30 to 7 p.m.

6000 W. Loomis Road, Greendale.

Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10

More info: st-alphonsus.org/events/fishfry.cfm

Blessed Sacrament

4 to 7 p.m.

3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee

Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10

More info: 414-649-4720

Catholic East Elementary

4 to 7 p.m.

2011 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee (Holy Rosary Church Hall)

March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3

More info: ceefishfry@gmail.com

Holy Family

4:30 to 7 p.m.

4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay

Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10*

*(begins at 4 p.m. after services)

More info: hfparish.org

Mother of Perpetual Help

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1212 S. 117th St., Milwaukee

Feb. 28, March 6, April 3

More info: mphwa.org

Sacred Heart

4 to 7 p.m.

917 N. 49th St., Milwaukee

Feb. 28, March 27

More info: sacredheartmilwaukee.org

St. Augustine

4 to 7 p.m.

2025 S. 67th Place, West Allis

Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10

More info: staugwa.org

St. Augustine of Hippo

Noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out)

2530 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee

Feb. 28, March 20, April 10

More info: staugies.org

St. Bernadette

4 to 7:30 p.m.

8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee

Feb. 28, March 13, 27, April 10

More info: stbweb.com

St. Florian

4:30 to 7 p.m. (Doors open at 4 p.m.)

1215 S. 45th St., Milwaukee

Feb. 26 (Ash Wednesday), Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10

More info: stflorian.org

St. Gregory the Great

4:30 to 7 p.m.

3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee

March 6, 20, 27, April 3

More info: stgregsmil.org

St. John the Evangelist

4 to 7 p.m.

8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield

Feb. 28, March 20, April 10

More info: stjohns-grfd.org

Knights of Columbus

732 Badger Ave., South Milwaukee

4 to 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 28, April 3

More info: 414-762-2555

St. Sebastian

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee

Feb. 28 (carry-out only), March 6, 13 (carry-out only),

20 (carry-out only), 27 (carry-out only),

April 3, 10 (carry-out only)

More info: saintsebastianonline.net

St. Stephen

4 to 7 p.m

1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek

Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10

More info: saintstephenmil.org

St. Monica

5635 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay

4:30 to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

More info: https://stme.church/calendar

Ozaukee County

Divine Savior Catholic School

4:30 to 8 p.m.

305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia

March 6, 20, April 3

More info: divinesavior.weconnect.com

Curbside pickup available by calling 262-692-2141

St. John XXIII

5 to 8 p.m.

1800 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington

Feb. 28, March 13, 27

More info: stjohn23rd.org

St. Joseph

4:30 to 7:45 p.m.

1619 Washington St., Grafton

Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, April 3

More info: 262-375-6500

Racine County

St. Mary

4:30 to 7 p.m.

225 W. State St., Burlington

Feb. 21, March 6, 20, April 3

More info: stmbparish.org

St. Lucy

4 to 7 p.m.

3035 Drexel Ave. (St. Lucy Gymnasium), Racine

Feb. 28, March 13, April 3

More info: stlucychurch.org

St. Patrick- ACTS Ministry

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

5 to 8:30 p.m.

1111 Douglas Ave. (Cristo Rey Hall), Racine

Feb. 26, 28, March 6, 20, 27, April 3, 10

More info: www.actsyouthministry.org or 262-898-5666

St. Thomas Aquinas

4 to 7 p.m.

305 S. First St., Waterford

Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3

More info: saintthomaswaterford.org

Sheboygan County

St. Peter Claver

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan

March 6

More info: catholicsouthside.com

Walworth County

St. Benedict

4:30 to 7 p.m. (Doors open at 4 p.m.)

137 Dewey Ave., Fontana

Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3

More info: stbensparish.org

Washington County

St. Mary Immaculate Conception

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

406 Jefferson St., West Bend

Feb. 28

More info: stmaryparishwb.org

St. Peter

4 to 7 p.m.

200 E. Washington St., Slinger

Feb. 28

More info: 262-644-8083 x 4116

Waukesha County

Holy Apostles

4 to 7 p.m.

3875 S. 159th St., New Berlin

Feb. 28, March 13, April 3

More info: hanb.org

St. Agnes

4 to 7 p.m.

12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler

March 13, April 3

More info: stagnesparish.org

St. Charles

4 to 7 p.m.

313 Circle Drive, Hartland

Feb. 28, March 6, 13 and 20

More info: stcharleshartland.com

St. Dominic

4:30 to 7 p.m.

18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield

March 6, 27

More info: stdominic.net

St. James

4:30 to 7 p.m.

830 E. Veterans’ Way, Mukwonago

March 6, April 3, 10

More info: www.stjamesmukwonago.org

St. Joseph

4 to 7 p.m.

S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend

Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3

More info: stjoesbb.com

St. Jerome

4:30 to 7 p.m.

995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc

Feb. 28, March 13, 27

More info: stjerome.org

St. Luke

4:30 to 7 p.m.

18000 W. Greenfield, Ave., Brookfield

March 6, 20 and April 3

More info: 262-782-0032

St. Paul

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Highway 83 and Highway D (Wern Way), Waukesha

Feb. 28, March 13, 27

More info: stpaulgenesee.net

St. Theresa

4:30 to 7 p.m.

136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle

March 13

More info: sttheresaeagle.com

Queen of Apostles

4:30 to 7 p.m.

N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee

Feb 28, March 27

More info: queenofapostles.net