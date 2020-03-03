Lenten Fish Fry Listings

Dodge County
Sacred Heart
4 to 7 p.m.
950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon
Feb. 28, March 13, 27, April 3
More info: sheart.org
Kenosha County
St. Alphonsus
4:30 to 8 p.m.
6211 344th Ave., New Munster
Feb. 28, March 13 and 27
More info: staljohn.org
St. Joseph Catholic Academy
4:30 to 7 p.m.
2401 69th St.
Feb. 26 (Ash Wednesday)
St. Therese
4:30 to 7 p.m.
2020 91st St.
Feb. 28, March 6, March 13, 20, 27, April 3
More info: visit https://st-therese-kenosha.org/events.
Milwaukee County
St. Alphonsus
4:30 to 7 p.m.
6000 W. Loomis Road, Greendale.
Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10
More info: st-alphonsus.org/events/fishfry.cfm
Blessed Sacrament
4 to 7 p.m.
3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee
Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10
More info: 414-649-4720
Catholic East Elementary
4 to 7 p.m.
2011 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee (Holy Rosary Church Hall)
March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3
More info: ceefishfry@gmail.com
Holy Family
4:30 to 7 p.m.
4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay
Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10*
*(begins at 4 p.m. after services)
More info: hfparish.org
Mother of Perpetual Help
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1212 S. 117th St., Milwaukee
Feb. 28, March 6, April 3
More info: mphwa.org
Sacred Heart
4 to 7 p.m.
917 N. 49th St., Milwaukee
Feb. 28, March 27
More info: sacredheartmilwaukee.org
St. Augustine
4 to 7 p.m.
2025 S. 67th Place, West Allis
Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10
More info: staugwa.org
St. Augustine of Hippo
Noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out)
2530 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee
Feb. 28, March 20, April 10
More info: staugies.org
St. Bernadette
4 to 7:30 p.m.
8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee
Feb. 28, March 13, 27, April 10
More info: stbweb.com
St. Florian
4:30 to 7 p.m. (Doors open at 4 p.m.)
1215 S. 45th St., Milwaukee
Feb. 26 (Ash Wednesday), Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10
More info: stflorian.org
St. Gregory the Great
4:30 to 7 p.m.
3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee
March 6, 20, 27, April 3
More info: stgregsmil.org
St. John the Evangelist
4 to 7 p.m.
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield
Feb. 28, March 20, April 10
More info: stjohns-grfd.org
Knights of Columbus
732 Badger Ave., South Milwaukee
4 to 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 28, April 3
More info: 414-762-2555
St. Sebastian
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee
Feb. 28 (carry-out only), March 6, 13 (carry-out only),
20 (carry-out only), 27 (carry-out only),
April 3, 10 (carry-out only)
More info: saintsebastianonline.net
St. Stephen
4 to 7 p.m
1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek
Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10
More info: saintstephenmil.org
St. Monica
5635 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay
4:30 to 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
More info: https://stme.church/calendar
Ozaukee County
Divine Savior Catholic School
4:30 to 8 p.m.
305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia
March 6, 20, April 3
More info: divinesavior.weconnect.com
Curbside pickup available by calling 262-692-2141
St. John XXIII
5 to 8 p.m.
1800 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington
Feb. 28, March 13, 27
More info: stjohn23rd.org
St. Joseph
4:30 to 7:45 p.m.
1619 Washington St., Grafton
Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, April 3
More info: 262-375-6500
Racine County
St. Mary
4:30 to 7 p.m.
225 W. State St., Burlington
Feb. 21, March 6, 20, April 3
More info: stmbparish.org
St. Lucy
4 to 7 p.m.
3035 Drexel Ave. (St. Lucy Gymnasium), Racine
Feb. 28, March 13, April 3
More info: stlucychurch.org
St. Patrick- ACTS Ministry
11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
5 to 8:30 p.m.
1111 Douglas Ave. (Cristo Rey Hall), Racine
Feb. 26, 28, March 6, 20, 27, April 3, 10
More info: www.actsyouthministry.org or 262-898-5666
St. Thomas Aquinas
4 to 7 p.m.
305 S. First St., Waterford
Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3
More info: saintthomaswaterford.org
Sheboygan County
St. Peter Claver
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan
March 6
More info: catholicsouthside.com
Walworth County
St. Benedict
4:30 to 7 p.m. (Doors open at 4 p.m.)
137 Dewey Ave., Fontana
Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3
More info: stbensparish.org
Washington County
St. Mary Immaculate Conception
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
406 Jefferson St., West Bend
Feb. 28
More info: stmaryparishwb.org
St. Peter
4 to 7 p.m.
200 E. Washington St., Slinger
Feb. 28
More info: 262-644-8083 x 4116
Waukesha County
Holy Apostles
4 to 7 p.m.
3875 S. 159th St., New Berlin
Feb. 28, March 13, April 3
More info: hanb.org
St. Agnes
4 to 7 p.m.
12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler
March 13, April 3
More info: stagnesparish.org
St. Charles
4 to 7 p.m.
313 Circle Drive, Hartland
Feb. 28, March 6, 13 and 20
More info: stcharleshartland.com
St. Dominic
4:30 to 7 p.m.
18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield
March 6, 27
More info: stdominic.net
St. James
4:30 to 7 p.m.
830 E. Veterans’ Way, Mukwonago
March 6, April 3, 10
More info: www.stjamesmukwonago.org
St. Joseph
4 to 7 p.m.
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend
Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3
More info: stjoesbb.com
St. Jerome
4:30 to 7 p.m.
995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc
Feb. 28, March 13, 27
More info: stjerome.org
St. Luke
4:30 to 7 p.m.
18000 W. Greenfield, Ave., Brookfield
March 6, 20 and April 3
More info: 262-782-0032
St. Paul
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Highway 83 and Highway D (Wern Way), Waukesha
Feb. 28, March 13, 27
More info: stpaulgenesee.net
St. Theresa
4:30 to 7 p.m.
136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle
March 13
More info: sttheresaeagle.com
Queen of Apostles
4:30 to 7 p.m.
N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee
Feb 28, March 27
More info: queenofapostles.net