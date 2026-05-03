A look at faith in action across the archdiocese
Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob speaks on interfaith solidarity at Yom HaShoah, the Jewish community’s annual remembrance of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, on April 12. The event was held at the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center. (Photo by Susan McNeil)
Candles glow beside an image of St. Francis of Assisi and the crucified Christ at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist as the archdiocese marks a Jubilee Year honoring the 800th anniversary of his death. The Catholic Herald will highlight these themes and local observances focus throughout the year. (Photo by Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist)
More than 3,000 students from all 15 Seton Catholic Schools gather at the Al McGuire Center on the Marquette University campus for Mass celebrated by Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob, who encouraged the students to reflect on the people who introduced them to their faith and to say a prayer of thanksgiving for those who inspired their love of Jesus. (Submitted photo)
Candles glow beside an image of St. Francis of Assisi and the crucified Christ at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist as the archdiocese marks a Jubilee Year honoring the 800th anniversary of his death. The Catholic Herald will highlight these themes and local observances focus throughout the year. (Photo by Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist)