Students Learn About Archdiocesan History Through Anniversary Curriculum

Sue Nelson, Special to the Catholic Herald

In a Catholic school, Church teachings and faith development are much more than a religion class. Rather, it’s the application of faith put into daily practice that embodies all we do.

In honor of the 175th anniversary of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, a group of master religion teachers collaborated to develop a curriculum celebrating the rich history of the archdiocese. Some examples of the special curriculum being put into practice include:

• Fourth-grade students creating a group research project about Catholics who immigrated to

Wisconsin and formed faith communities to retain their religious and cultural heritage.

• Sixth-grade students making a visual representation of the evolution of the Diocese of

Milwaukee to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

• Eleventh-grade students recording a video featuring works of art throughout Milwaukee that

examines uses of religious imagery.

“The 175th anniversary curriculum is an excellent resource for integrating key aspects of our

archdiocesan history into Catholic social teachings. Incorporating these units into our schools will

help all of us to better appreciate our roles in the Church of today and tomorrow,” said Dr.

Kathleen Cepelka, superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Through practical application of projects in the classroom, the goal of the 175th anniversary

curriculum is to allow students to understand key developments in the history of the archdiocese,

appreciate leaders throughout the years who provided a firm foundation for the faith we treasure

today and become inspired to serve our Church and society, following in the footsteps of

countless holy and heroic predecessors.