Students Learn About Archdiocesan History Through Anniversary Curriculum

Sue Nelson, Special to the Catholic Herald
In a Catholic school, Church teachings and faith development are much more than a religion class. Rather, it’s the application of faith put into daily practice that embodies all we do.
In honor of the 175th anniversary of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, a group of master religion teachers collaborated to develop a curriculum celebrating the rich history of the archdiocese. Some examples of the special curriculum being put into practice include:
• Fourth-grade students creating a group research project about Catholics who immigrated to
Wisconsin and formed faith communities to retain their religious and cultural heritage.
• Sixth-grade students making a visual representation of the evolution of the Diocese of
Milwaukee to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
• Eleventh-grade students recording a video featuring works of art throughout Milwaukee that
examines uses of religious imagery.
“The 175th anniversary curriculum is an excellent resource for integrating key aspects of our
archdiocesan history into Catholic social teachings. Incorporating these units into our schools will
help all of us to better appreciate our roles in the Church of today and tomorrow,” said Dr.
Kathleen Cepelka, superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Through practical application of projects in the classroom, the goal of the 175th anniversary
curriculum is to allow students to understand key developments in the history of the archdiocese,
appreciate leaders throughout the years who provided a firm foundation for the faith we treasure
today and become inspired to serve our Church and society, following in the footsteps of
countless holy and heroic predecessors.