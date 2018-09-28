St. Joan Antida High School Names New President

St. Joan Antida High School has named Marikris Coryell as president.

Coryell was selected by the school’s Presidential Search Committee, and approved by the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida.

Coryell was chosen from a pool of five finalists resulting from a three-month search process following Paul Gessner’s departure as Head of School for a position out of state. She brings more than 30 years of experience in business, operations and entrepreneurism, along with extensive non-profit and education service, to the position.

Coryell brings significant community service experience to the position. She currently serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for Notre Dame School of Milwaukee and is Vice Chair and member of Waukesha Business Alliance’s Education Committee. She has been a member of TEMPO where she served on the Engagement and Professional Development Committees. She previously served on the Auction Committee for Cristo Rey Jesuit High School and was Secretary of the Sisters of the Divine Savior’s Sponsorship Board. Coryell also held prior Chair positions on Divine Savior Holy Angels High School’s Board of Directors and St. Dominic’s Parish’s School Board.

A graduate of an all-girl Catholic high school herself, Coryell received her B.S. in Business with a concentration in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. She has three children and resides in Brookfield with her husband.