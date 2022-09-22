St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care recognized three more volunteers by inducting them into its Hall of Friends on Aug. 25 at the Stein Campus, 2801 E. Morgan Ave., Milwaukee. Honored were Judy Stankewicz, Kristen Kriegbaum and Sr. Diane Oman, O.S.F.

Established in 2014, the Hall of Friends recognizes people who have dedicated their time and talent to helping the nonprofit center provide health and educational services for children, frail elders and adults with disabilities — all under one roof.

“These talented people are an integral part of St. Ann Center,” said Sr. Edna Lonergan, president and founder of the unique day services center. “We rely on their caring and compassion to bring our mission to life.”

Stankewicz joined the volunteer team more than seven years ago in retirement. Now she spends three days each week helping adult care clients with crafts, lunch, puzzles, games and more — and then volunteers some more working the annual gala. She’s become a popular figure with clients and staff alike.

Kriegbaum, who serves as the vice chair of the St. Ann Center board of directors, chaired the gala committee this year, working tirelessly in planning the event, obtaining prizes and bringing new supporters to learn about the organization. Her enthusiasm and attention to detail resulted in a successful event.

Sr. Diane Oman, O.S.F., has volunteered for the past several years to help get information about St. Ann Center’s services out to local organizations, making phone call after phone call and helping deliver materials. She also found time to assist with a veterans support group at the Stein Campus, using her background in counseling to help them connect and heal.