Mount Mary University is now accepting student applications for a four-year, fully on-campus nursing degree program for women to begin fall 2021.

The BSN at Mount Mary program is designed to complement Mount Mary’s existing options for completion of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Construction of a 6,500-square-foot health sciences center is underway for Mount Mary’s new on-campus nursing program, and includes a nursing skills lab and interprofessional simulation lab, along with additional classroom and office space.

Having a variety of options for students provides multiple pathways for them to become nurses, said Chief Nurse Administrator Kara Groom, Ph.D.

“For some students, four years at Mount Mary in our small class environment where they are thriving is a really attractive option,” Groom said. “For others, a Nursing 1-2-1 Program enables them to work as an RN at the end of their junior year so they enter the profession earlier.”

“Each student is unique and needs to find the program that is the best fit for them. We are pleased to offer these distinct pathways so that students become successful nurses who serve our community.”

The need for nurses with BSN degrees is urgent. The Institute of Medicine has targeted a goal of 80 percent of all RNs having BSN degrees by 2020. In Wisconsin, only 47.5 percent have their BSN degree or higher.

Both of the four-year options offer incoming students direct admission to the nursing program. This means they are part of the nursing program from the beginning, without having to compete for limited spots in the program further into their course of study.