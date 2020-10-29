Many businesses in the Uptown Kenosha area were destroyed in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting in August. A benefit concert on Saturday, Nov. 7, St. Anne Catholic Church in Pleasant Prairie will collect donations for rebuilding efforts for the city. Kenosha is a close-knit community where everyone was affected in some manner; there is also no shortage of individuals willing to help out.

The idea for the concert, titled “Leave No Neighbor Behind,” came from Richard Mich, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, St. Anne Divine Mercy Council 16022. He wanted to find a way the parish and fraternal organization could help with the downtown Kenosha rebuilding efforts.

“The concert should last about two hours and will be held in the St. Anne Sanctuary with seating both inside and outside in the gathering area with all the doors open,” he said.

Mich said he developed the concept for the concert after learning that St. Anne parishioner and singer/songwriter Anna Nuzzo was coming out with her sixth CD.

“I thought it would be nice to have a premier and take up a goodwill donation for Downtown Kenosha, Inc,” he said.

According to Nuzzo, Mich approached her about the concert and asked for help; so she reached out to fellow musicians within the parish.

“Rich was excited about my CD coming out and asked if I could debut my songs live at the concert,” she said. “I loved the idea and felt this would be an amazing opportunity for our community to pray together, through song and fellowship.”

Following, the approval of Fr. Robert Weighner, St. Anne pastor, the planning began for the free concert. Making it a benefit for the restoration of downtown Kenosha brought new life and purpose to the initial idea.

“I think this concert has grown in scope much more now and will go a long way in raising spirits, offering hope and providing help for our community,” explained Nuzzo. “I will also be donating 15 percent of my CD sales. For those who cannot make it, it will be streamed live via St. Anne’s Facebook Page. So, people can still help by donating even if they are not (physically) present. And they will hear many great musicians from St. Anne’s and around the community.”

Nuzzo plans to perform songs from her new album, entitled “PRAY FOR US, Virgin, Mother, Queen.” The pieces are old and new messages about various Marian apparitions. Marian apparitions are reported supernatural appearances by Mary, the mother of Jesus, or a series of related such appearances over a period of time.

“I will also share a little about the story of each apparition. So many of us have heard of the Apparitions of Fatima, Lourdes and Guadalupe. But there are so many more that are just as amazing and have important messages from Our Lady,” she said.

Other musicians participating in the concert will be Tom and Beth Kneesel, Michelle Metallo, David Rudd, Nancy Maio, Deanna Page Tritz, Daniel August, Tony Rivers and Lauren Noelle. Additionally, Richard Sosa, St. Anne Director of music and youth ministry, said he is looking forward to performing at the concert with his popular local band, Yolé.

“I know Kenosha has been hit hard by recent events and so it was easy to take it to prayer and say ‘Yes’ to being a part of this,” Sosa said.

During the recent Safer at Home mandate, Sosa, Lauren Yorgensen, Jesse Gomez and Nicholas Mowry led numerous Livestream worship events at St. Anne.

“They were seen by more than 1,000 viewers and really seemed to lift up the community. We’re hoping this also has the same effect not just in spirit but financially as well,” he said. “I’ll be bringing out my band Yolé and doing a short set of some of my original songs. It’s been a little while since I’ve played out; so this should be pretty fun. I’m blessed to be around an abundance of talented, faithful musicians.”

If you want to go:

Fall Music Concert

Benefit for Downtown Kenosha

Saturday, Nov. 7

7 p.m.

St. Anne Catholic Church

9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd.

Pleasant Prairie, WI. 53158

262-942-8300

Freewill offerings accepted for rebuilding downtown Kenosha.

Concert will be followed by CD signing and refreshments sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

For more information on Anna Nuzzo and her music, visit: annanuzzo.com.