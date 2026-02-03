Inspired by the rich traditions of the Church and by his particular love for Our Lady of Guadalupe, Irving Ibarra strives to be, in every aspect of his life, a man for others.

Ibarra and his wife, Kelly, have three children — Lilian, Guadalupe and Gabriel. “My wife and I noticed that all our kids are named after various aspects of the Annunciation of Mary. We have an angel Gabriel delivering Lilies to our Guadalupe.”

He attended Nativity Jesuit Academy, Marquette University High School and Marquette University, all in Milwaukee.

Ibarra and Kelly were named Marquette University’s Young Alumni of the Year in 2025.

Originally from Mexico, Ibarra has called Milwaukee home for 28 years.

Ibarra is the director of strategic partnerships with All-In Milwaukee.

How does your Catholic faith inform your daily life?

I have always gravitated toward the call to fulfill the Jesuit motto of being a “man for others.” All-In Milwaukee is an organization that provides scholarship funds and support to low-income college students. I have always worked in educational institutions in my professional life, and that is directly related to the support I received from my Catholic school upbringing and the role models I saw growing up. I like to think that I am answering the call to care for the poor. Not only to care for others like me, but to empower them to do the same for others: to create a perpetual cycle of goodness.

Could you describe one or more moments that changed your relationship with God and made you the person you are today?

The births of each of my children have been monumental, and my love for them has only drawn me closer to God. Observing their growth in all facets — physically, intellectually and spiritually — continues to be a highlight in my life and a reminder of God’s blessings. My marriage is also a way I am pulled further to God. I also find God in the world’s sublimity. Watching a sunset in Iceland at 3 a.m., a sunrise in Puerto Rico, seeing my children overcome their fears and celebrating with my students when they graduate from college and secure their first life-changing jobs — these are the moments that affirm my faith in a God that is alive and remind me of how blessed I am to be part of this creation.

Tell me about your experience of parish life.

St. Sebastian is a very close-knit community. It is always great to see familiar faces at Mass, and I am happy to see my kids light up when they see their friends there and at other church events. I look forward to renewing my commitment to this community every Sunday, and I admire their commitment to education as a ministry.

What is something that inspires you?

I studied philosophy and sociology at Marquette University, so I have always been inclined towards the intellectual life and the sociological aspect of Catholicism. I am inspired by the wisdom of the great intellectual figures in the Catholic tradition. From Thomas Aquinas to Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz. A more modern example would be listening to or reading Fr. Joe Juknialis’ homilies or reflections in the Catholic Herald. A particular article that I still think about is his thoughts on “Cathedral Thinking.” As an emerging leader, I am moved by the idea that leadership is about responsibility and not the privileges inherent in the position.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

In confession, I was told to remember that it is not about me. I have extrapolated that this is one of the journeys of my life, moving away from my own perception of the world to a place of perspective. I try to do this by seeking alternative opinions on matters beyond my own, exercising discernment rather than judgment and listening more than talking. I try to read to understand others’ perspectives, and I consider the best days the days that I did something for others.

If you could recommend one daily practice to others, what would it be?

Get involved in someone else’s life. Try to help someone else in a way that they could not help themselves.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

I got married in 2011; getting Kelly to say yes was pretty important for me. Becoming a citizen in 2016 was great as well. Having my three kids has been an amazing and ongoing journey.

What’s a place you’ve visited that was particularly impactful and why?

The Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City is one of my favorite places on earth. I have been there a few times, but I want to eventually make a pilgrimage during the Feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe, and I am taking my family there this Easter. I might be Mexican and American, but primarily, I am a Guadalupano, a follower of Mary