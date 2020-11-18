The Women of Saint Jude is sponsoring a holiday sale featuring boxes of premium Hughes’ Home Maid Chocolates, packaged Christmas cookies, and bags of coffee and hot chocolate.

Hughes has been a chocolate maker in Oshkosh since 1942 and draws customers from across the country. Fan favorites include meltaways, toffee, maple creams and a variety of other chocolates. Cookie, coffee and hot chocolate packages are from area vendors.

All items must be pre-ordered and prepaid. Order forms are available online at stjudeparishwauwatosa.org. Print and return the form with your check to the parish office, 734 Glenview Ave., by Wednesday, Nov. 25. (No printer? Call Patti for a copy at 414-875-0875.)

Pick-up will be Saturday, Dec. 5, outside of the St. Jude School entrance, 800 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa.