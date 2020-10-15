In observance of Pope Francis’ decree regarding the disposition of cremated remains, on Monday, Nov. 2, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee will offer to people of all faiths the opportunity to inter the cremated remains of their loved ones in a community space at the six locations.

Those locations are All Saints Cemetery (3300 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie, 262-694-2040); Holy Cross Cemetery (7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, 414-438-4420); Mt. Olivet Cemetery (3801 W. Morgan Ave., Milwaukee, 414-645-0611); Resurrection Cemetery (9400 W. Donges Bay Road, Mequon, 262-242-3850); St. Adalbert Cemetery (3801 S. Sixth St., Milwaukee, 414-483-3663) and St. Joseph Cemetery (S22 W22890 Broadway Ave., Waukesha, 262-547-4927).

This service is provided free of charge. A Mass and committal service will take place at the locations mentioned above.

Specific information regarding each individual cremated remains within the community space will be documented and records maintained by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Catholic Cemeteries. Be prepared to complete the Burial Authorization Form in advance of the interment of the cremated remains.

Families who later decide to reinter the cremated remains to a private space within one of the eight Catholic Cemeteries will be responsible for those costs.

Contact the cemetery you are interested in directly for specific times and other details.