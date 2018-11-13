Archdiocesan 175th Anniversary Will Begin with Mass

MADELINE ZUKOWSKI

CATHOLIC HERALD STAFF

As the Archdiocese of Milwaukee kicks off its year-long celebration of the 175th anniversary of its founding, it’s going back to the roots of the faith by celebrating Mass.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee will celebrate an Opening Mass at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 Jackson St., Milwaukee. Archbishop Jerome Listecki will be the main celebrant of the Mass and it is anticipated he will be joined by Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York who served as the Archbishop of Milwaukee from 2002-09, auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese, Bishop Jeffrey Haines and Bishop James Schuerman, and Bishop Emeritus Richard Sklba.

“As an archdiocese, we strive for everyone to be a part of the celebration of the Eucharist and be closer to God,” said Amy Grau, the communications director of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. “One of the most important things we can do as Catholics as a stewardship initiative is invite people to Mass and invite people to our faith.”

Those attending Mass are invited to a reception afterward at the Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, for a continuing celebration of the kickoff of the 175th anniversary of the archdiocese. Refreshment and light hors d’oeuvres will be served until 6 p.m.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee was founded Nov. 28, 1843, with John Martin Henni appointed as Bishop. Throughout the 175th anniversary year, multiple events will be scheduled, including a reconciliation day across the archdiocese, a community service week, and a spring celebration in Cathedral Square Park involving the wider Milwaukee community.

“We’re always seeking to grow the Catholic community, and there’s no other way to do that but to be friendly and inviting and open that door to the opportunity to see what Catholics have to offer,” said Grau.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee includes almost 600,000 Catholics, 197 parishes and 107 schools across 10 counties.

Both Grau and Jenni Oliva, the manager of diocesan events and special programs, are excited for the year to begin, and the many opportunities throughout the year for Catholics to come together.

“We hope the Cathedral will be full to open the anniversary year,” said Oliva.

For more information about the 175th anniversary year, take a deeper look into the Nov. 15, 2018, issue of the Catholic Herald, and visit www.archmil.org/AboutUs/175th-Anniversary.htm.