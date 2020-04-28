Emergency Fund Established

The archdiocese has created a Coronavirus Emergency Fund to help alleviate the financial hardship caused by the outbreak. This fund will support the ministries serving those in need such as food pantries and members of our community who have been negatively affected by the pandemic including parents of Catholic school students struggling to make tuition payments. Our neighbors down the street and across the archdiocese need our help at this critical moment. If you are able, please donate to help with these immediate needs: https://www.archmil.org/Giving.htm .

