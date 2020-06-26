Alfons Gallery Launches Online Exhibition Series

While Alfons Gallery has temporarily suspended its regular hours of operation for in-person visits as a public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gallery has launched an exhibition series that is available to anyone with an internet connection.

“Unexpected Connections” is a new, online series that reviews some of the gallery’s past solo exhibits in a new light by merging two or three artists’ works in this alternative space. It is on view now on the gallery’s website: https://alfonsgallery.org/.

“This particular series is in search of unexpected connections between diverse artworks’ following distinct inspirations,” said Alfons Gallery director and curator Valerie J. Christell. “With it, we look to offer a broader look at the world by how it’s interpreted through visual art.”

The first two artists whose works kick off this investigative series are Robin Jebavy and Peggy Thurston Farrell. Jebavy’s exhibit, “Fragile Illusion: Fusing the Senses,” was presented last fall; Thurston Farrell’s exhibit, “Merging Global Spiritual and Digital Cultures,” was on view in fall 2016.

“The health and safety of our sisters, staff, and gallery guests remains our highest priority,” Christell said. “While we are disappointed that we are unable to welcome visitors to our gallery and Cultural Shop at this time, the ‘Unexpected Connections’ series allows anyone around the world to visit the gallery virtually and see how images from different solo shows can come together to expand our viewpoints.”

Alfons Gallery is located at St. Joseph Center, 1501 S. Layton Blvd. (27th Street and Greenfield Avenue) in Milwaukee.